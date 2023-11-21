Sensex (0.42%)
Chinese Premier Li to attend virtual G20 leaders' summit convened by India

Leaders of all G20 Members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine Guest countries, and Heads of 11 International Organisations, have been invited to attend the virtual summit

China’s new premier Li Qiang

China’s new premier Li Qiang (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit at India's invitation on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced here on Tuesday.
The G20 virtual summit will take forward key outcomes and action points firmed up at the annual conclave of the grouping in September under India's presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said in a statement.
The summit will also delve into the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. It is also expected to push for the effective implementation of various decisions taken at the bloc's annual summit in New Delhi over two months back, the statement said.
Li will attend the meeting at the invitation of the Indian government, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Leaders of all G20 Members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine Guest countries, and Heads of 11 International Organisations, have been invited to attend the virtual summit.
India hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.
India holds the G20 Presidency until November 30, 2023. The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

