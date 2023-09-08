Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Civil nuclear technology on agenda as PM Modi holds bilateral with Biden

The ongoing talks being held at Prime Minister Modi's official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi - will cover wide-ranging issues and will be focused on deepening bilateral ties

G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden (Photo: ANI)

G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden (Photo: ANI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday sat down for a bilateral meeting in the national capital, ahead of the G20 Summit starting Friday.
The ongoing talks being held at Prime Minister Modi's official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi - will cover wide-ranging issues and will be focused on deepening bilateral ties.
"Prime Minister @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden are holding talks at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA," read a post by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X.
The bilateral meeting between the two leaders will be an opportunity for both leaders to pick up from where they left off during PM Modi's maiden State visit to the US in June.
The bilateral meeting is expected to see meaningful advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.
President Biden arrived in New Delhi earlier on Friday for the G20 Summit. This is his first visit to India as President.

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Chequered history: Why the MIG-21 came to be called 'the flying coffin'

India likely to sign €3 bn fighter jet deal with France in Modi's arms push

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

Global emissions not in line to achieve Paris Agreement goals: UN report

Terrorism unjustifiable; India naturally has its own concerns: Guterres

I am a proud Hindu, enormous respect for PM Modi: British PM Sunak

Not hopeful of Ukraine-Russia peace solution in near future: UN chief

G20 summit: Egypt President El-Sisi arrives in India to a rousing welcome

He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State, Gen (retd.) VK Singh.
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present at the airport with his daughter to receive President Biden.
The US President interacted with Garcetti's daughter while also having a brief chat with the Union minister. He also cheered the group of dancers who performed a folk dance to welcome him.
The 18th G20 Summit is being hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Joe Biden Fighter jet deals Civil Nuclear Deal

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon