Classified NSA network goes down amid concerns over US tech disruptions
The US National Security Agency is assessing the outage affecting its classified internal communications network, with no immediate evidence of a cyberattack, according to CNN
Reuters
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The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency (NSA) uses for its internal communications is down, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the matter.
The agency was working to understand the scope of the problem, but there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack, CNN reported.
The NSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the reported outage.
Reuters could not immediately determine the extent or duration of the outage. The report comes amid increased concern over a series of tech problems, notably faults that disrupted US air traffic and triggered a Microsoft email blackout last week.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday played down the disruptions, saying such problems were inevitable.
"Things like that happen," Trump told reporters in Manila when asked about the outages. "It's fine."
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Topics : NSA National Security Agency Cyberattacks
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First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 11:19 PM IST