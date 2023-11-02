close
Cognizant Q3 profit down 19.8%, 2023 revenue guidance at -0.7% to flat

The revenue for Q4 is expected to be in the range of $4.69-$4.82 bn, a fall of 4% to 1.2% in constant currency, due to furloughs and lower number of working days in the Dec quarter

Cognizant

One of the milestones that the company achieved was digital revenues, which now represent 50 per cent of the company revenue

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 9:16 AM IST
Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions has narrowed its full-year 2023 revenue growth guidance to $19.3-19.4 billion, a decline of 0.7 per cent to flat, both as reported and in constant currency on the back of uncertainty in discretionary spending and a seasonally soft Q4.

The revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $4.69-$4.82 billion, a decline of 4.0 per cent to 1.2 per cent in constant currency, due to furloughs and a lower number of working days in the December quarter.  

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based firm posted a 19.8 per cent decline in net profit to $525 million for the September quarter from $629 million a year ago. The revenue declined 0.2 per cent in constant currency from the year-ago period to $4.9 billion, within its own guidance range. The company follows the calendar year.    

“We strengthened the company’s fundamentals during the third quarter as reflected in higher customer satisfaction scores, significantly lower voluntary attrition, and continued growth in bookings, despite ongoing economic uncertainty,” said Ravi Kumar S, chief executive officer. “We are investing to put Cognizant in the best position to serve clients as they strive to reduce costs, digitally transform their businesses and embrace generative AI.”

Kumar told reporters during a post-earnings call that the large deals won this year, a sizeable percentage of which are new deals, will give Cognizant a runway for next year. “It’s hard to predict next year but we will continue to double down on large deals…we are in times when period of change and period of uncertainty have come together.”

The full-year 2023 adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 14.7 per cent, at the high end of its prior range. “This reflects our continuing focus on enhancing operational discipline,” said Jan Siegmund, the outgoing chief financial officer. Wipro veteran Jatin Dalal will be taking over Siegmund in December.  

Kumar, former Infosys president, joined Cognizant as its CEO on January 12 this year succeeding Brian Humphries, who departed the company on March 15 after helping with the transition.

Bookings in the third quarter grew 9 per cent YoY. On a trailing twelve-month basis, bookings grew 16 per cent YoY to $26.9 billion, which represented a book-to-bill of approximately 1.4x. It signed three large deals over $100 million during the third quarter. 

Growth for Q3 was mainly driven by the communications, media and technology sector, which saw its revenue grow 7.3 per cent in constant currency, followed by products and resources, which grew 0.6 per cent annually in constant currency. Revenue from financial services, its largest vertical, declined 4 per cent in constant currency while Health Sciences declined 0.8 per cent on an annual basis.

The voluntary attrition rate, on a trailing 12-month basis, fell to 16.2 per cent in the June quarter from 19.9 per cent in the preceding three months indicating a downtrend trend visible across the industry. Total headcount at the end of the third quarter stood at 346,600, an increase of 1,000 from Q2 2023 and a decrease of 2,800 from Q3 2022.    

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 9:16 AM IST

