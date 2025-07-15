Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / CoreWeave commits $6 bn to Pennsylvania data centre amid Trump AI push

CoreWeave commits $6 bn to Pennsylvania data centre amid Trump AI push

The announcement will be made during a CEO roundtable with Trump at Senator Dave McCormick's inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, the company said in a statement

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

The project is expected to create about 600 jobs during construction, with about 70 full-time technical and operational positions at launch.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CoreWeave plans to spend up to $6 billion on building a new artificial intelligence data center in Pennsylvania, as part of a push by US President Donald Trump to maintain the country's edge in the booming technology sector, the company said on Tuesday.
 
Shares of the AI cloud computing firm rose more than 8 per cent in premarket trading. 
CoreWeave's investment adds to the hundreds of billions of dollars companies have committed to expanding AI infrastructure in the United States, amid growing energy and computational demands and Trump's drive to onshore AI supply chains. 
 
The announcement will be made during a CEO roundtable with Trump at Senator Dave McCormick's inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, the company said in a statement. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asks Zelenskyy if Ukraine can strike Moscow with US weapons

PremiumRARE EARTH, CHINA, TRADE

Donald Trump makes China great again as it grows bolder with India

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces trade deal with Indonesia, details yet to be disclosed

Jerome Powell

Formal process to replace Fed Chair Powell underway: US Treasury Secy

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Trump repeated India-Pak ceasefire claim 22 times in 65 days: Jairam Ramesh

Trump is expected to announce $70 billion in AI and energy investments on Tuesday, Reuters has reported.
 
"The demand for high-performance AI compute is relentless, and CoreWeave is scaling a cloud purpose-built for AI to meet it and strengthen U.S. leadership," said CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator. 
The data center will initially use 100 megawatts (MW) of power, with potential to expand to 300 MW. 
The project is expected to create about 600 jobs during construction, with about 70 full-time technical and operational positions at launch. 
Last month, cloud giant Amazon.com said it plans to invest at least $20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand its data centers.
The announcement comes a week after CoreWeave agreed to acquire crypto miner Core Scientific in a deal valued at about $9 billion, as it seeks the energy and data center capacity needed to power surging AI demand. 
 

More From This Section

Nato Secretary‑General Mark Rutte

Nato chief warns India, China, Brazil of US sanctions over Russia ties

oil, Opec, Oil, Crude oil

Opec sees stronger global economy in H2 2025 as oil demand stays firm

us inflation

US inflation picks up in June as early tariff effects start to show

Google

Google, Brookfield sign $3 bn hydropower pact for US data operation

Citi

Citigroup profit beats analyst estimates, shares rise on buyback plans

Topics : Donald Trump Artificial intelligence Data centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon