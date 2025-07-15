Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google, Brookfield sign $3 bn hydropower pact for US data operation

Google, Brookfield sign $3 bn hydropower pact for US data operation

The announcement comes amid rising power demands from technology giants, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data centres

Google

Google also plans to invest more than $25 billion in data centers across Pennsylvania and neighboring states within the next two years.(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has agreed to procure up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free hydroelectric power across the United States (US) through a new agreement with Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Renewable.
 
The announcement comes amid rising power demands from technology giants, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data centres.
 
The Hydro Framework Agreement (HFA) enables Google to purchase electricity from hydroelectric assets that will be relicensed, overhauled or upgraded to extend their useful life and maintain power generation. The first contracts signed under this agreement cover Brookfield’s Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania, representing over $3 billion in power and 670 MW of capacity, Brookfield Asset Management said in a statement on Tuesday. 
 
 
These 20-year power purchase agreements will support Google’s operations within the PJM (mid-Atlantic) electricity market. The agreement allows Brookfield to continue supplying power to existing customers such as Amtrak from the Safe Harbor facility.

“This collaboration with Brookfield is a significant step forward, ensuring a clean energy supply in the PJM region where we operate. Hydropower is a proven, low-cost technology, offering dependable, homegrown, carbon-free electricity that creates jobs and builds a stronger grid for all," Amanda Peterson Corio, Head of Data Center Energy at Google, said.
 
Meanwhile, Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, added that the partnership demonstrates the critical role that hydropower can play in helping hyperscale customers meet their energy goals.
 
“Delivering power at scale and from a range of sources will be required to meet the growing electricity demands from digitalisation and artificial intelligence," Teskey said.
 
Moreover, according to a report by news portal Semafor, Google plans to invest more than $25 billion in data centers across Pennsylvania and neighboring states within the next two years.

Google Data centre Power consumption hydropower Brookfield Asset Management

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

