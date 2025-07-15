Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Trump repeated India-Pak ceasefire claim 22 times in 65 days: Jairam Ramesh

Trump repeated India-Pak ceasefire claim 22 times in 65 days: Jairam Ramesh

Trump on Monday reiterated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have turned into a 'nuclear war', through trade

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh said it's the same claim, it keeps getting repeated. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With US President Donald Trump reiterating his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said the same claim keeps getting repeated "22 times in 65 days".

Trump Monday reiterated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have turned into a "nuclear war", through trade.

"We've been very successful in settling wars. You have India, (and) Pakistan. You have Rwanda and the Congo that was going on for 30 years," Trump said during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Rutte in the Oval Office.

Tagging a video of Trump's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Ramesh said, "65 days. 22 times. The same claim. It keeps getting repeated."  In his remarks, Trump said, "India, by the way, Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week the way that was going. That was going very badly, and we did that through trade. I said, 'we're not going to talk to you about trade unless you get this thing settled', and they did, and they were both great, great leaders, and they were great."

 

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim more than a dozen times on several occasions that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.

Also Read

Dry fruits

Importers delay clearances for US dry fruits to avoid high import duties

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Trump's Russia threat puts spotlight on India, China crude oil imports

Donald Trump, Trump

US appeals court steps in as norms protecting Afghans set to expire

Donald Trump

Trump vows 100% tariff on Russia if war in Ukraine not stopped in 50 days

European Union, EU

EU ministers plan measures to counter Trump's 'unacceptable' 30% tariffs

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

In a nearly 35-minute phone call with Trump last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly stated that India does not and will "never accept" mediation and that the discussions between Indian and Pakistani militaries on cessation of military actions were initiated at Islamabad's request.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Four-engine govt failed: Kejriwal after bomb threats to Delhi institutions

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Balasore student death: Failed system can take life, says Patnaik

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Balasore student death: Rahul says country wants answers not PM's silence

Jairam Ramesh

Parl discussed 1962 China invasion: Cong calls for border situation talks

Naib Tehsildar

BJP welcomes CAT stay on Urdu mandate for Naib Tehsildar posts in J&K

Topics : Donald Trump Pak-India ceasefire violation along LoC Congress Jairam Ramesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon