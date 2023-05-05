close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Court rejects Imran Khan's request to dismiss defamation case against him

The sessions court directed Premier Sharif to present evidence against Khan in the next hearing on May 20. The case has been pending for the last six years

Press Trust of India Lahore
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Pakistani court on Friday turned down the request of former prime minister Imran Khan to dismiss a Rs 10 billion defamation lawsuit against him filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The sessions court directed Premier Sharif to present evidence against Khan in the next hearing on May 20. The case has been pending for the last six years.

In Friday's proceedings, Khan's counsel argued that the defamation suit filed by Sharif is liable to be dismissed. The premier's counsel, however, opposed the application, arguing the defendant filed the application only to delay the suit proceedings and frustrate the process of the court.'

He said Khan had already lost his right to defend the lawsuit through an order passed by the trial court in November last year.

The defendant had no right to file such applications to hinder the process of the adjudication of the suit, he said.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Basra after hearing the arguments from both sides observed the application of Khan holds no ground and is hence dismissed.

Sharif in 2017 filed the defamation suit against Khan for accusing him of offering the latter Rs 10 billion through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the Panama Papers case from the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

Here's how AI is once again putting tech companies in the hiring mood

Thales faces French corruption probe over its India mirage contract

HSBC Holdings' shareholders dismiss call for strategy, dividend switch

DBS Group Holdings hit by more capital minimums after unacceptable outage

Russia's Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine

Sharif sought a decree for recovery of Rs 10 billion as compensation from Khan for the publication of defamatory content.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan PTI Pakistan

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Thales faces French corruption probe over its India mirage contract

Thales
2 min read

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 3,200 crore through IPO next week

ipo
4 min read

Bitcoin perpetuals becoming an even bigger driver of digital token's price

bitcoin, Crytpocurrency
3 min read

Defence firm Thales faces French bribery probe over India Mirage deal

thales
2 min read

17 IAF flights, five sorties of Navy ships rescue 3,862 Indians from Sudan

Sudan_Rescue
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
1 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

US job growth beats expectations in April; unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Why Britain should tackle urgent challenges instead of reenacting its past

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices in Asia markets as energy market weakens

chart
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon