close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Thales faces French corruption probe over its India mirage contract

A preliminary investigation has been opened into allegations by Sanjay Bhandari, who said in a court case that he served as a middleman to help Thales win the contract,

Bloomberg
Thales

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Phil Serafino and Valentine Baldassari
 
Defence company Thales SA faces a bribery probe by French prosecutors into a $2.5 billion contract it won to modernize the Indian Air Force’s fleet of Dassault Mirage 2000 planes. 
 
A preliminary investigation has been opened into allegations by Sanjay Bhandari, who said in a court case that he served as a middleman to help Thales win the contract, according to a person familiar with the probe. The case focuses on whether payments to Bhandari were hidden bribes, the person said, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters.
Thales has never been questioned by prosecutors on the subject, a company spokeswoman said. Thales “strongly disputes” the allegations regarding alleged payments made by the company in connection with the project, she said.

A lawyer who represents Bhandari in London said he couldn’t comment on a probe in France.
Thales shares fell 3.5% to €132.00 at 3:11 p.m. in Paris. Dassault Aviation SA, which makes the Mirage planes and owns 25% of Thales, dropped 2.6% to €168.10.

Also Read

Defence firm Thales faces French bribery probe over India Mirage deal

French electronics giant Thales to hire over 550 Indian engineers

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

HSBC Holdings' shareholders dismiss call for strategy, dividend switch

DBS Group Holdings hit by more capital minimums after unacceptable outage

Russia's Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine

Delhi Durbars, tiaras: India's bejewelled link with British coronations

Lupin to acquire French pharma company Medisol for around Rs 160 crore


France Info reported earlier Friday on the bribery investigation.
According to France Info’s report, Bhandari sued to recover money he says Thales still owed to him for helping it win the contract, a claim that was rejected by a French commercial court in October. 

Thales had no contract with Bhandari or his companies in connection with this project, the company spokeswoman said.
Topics : Thales corruption

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Thales faces French corruption probe over its India mirage contract

Thales
2 min read

Nexus Select Trust to raise Rs 3,200 crore through IPO next week

ipo
4 min read

Bitcoin perpetuals becoming an even bigger driver of digital token's price

bitcoin, Crytpocurrency
3 min read

Defence firm Thales faces French bribery probe over India Mirage deal

thales
2 min read

17 IAF flights, five sorties of Navy ships rescue 3,862 Indians from Sudan

Sudan_Rescue
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
1 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

US job growth beats expectations in April; unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Why Britain should tackle urgent challenges instead of reenacting its past

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices in Asia markets as energy market weakens

chart
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon