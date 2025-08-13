Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Court rejects Musk's bid to dismiss OpenAI's harassment allegations

The ruling marks the latest turn in dispute that began when Musk accused OpenAI of abandoning its nonprofit roots by taking billions from Microsoft in 2019, a year after he left

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

By Robert Burnson
 
Elon Musk must face claims by OpenAI that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media amount to a “years-long harassment campaign,” a federal judge ruled. 
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday refused a request by the world’s richest person to brush aside allegations that he has weaponized legal claims, social media posts and statements in the press to try to sabotage OpenAI’s success — all to gain advantage for his own generative artificial intelligence startup, xAI.
 
The ruling is the latest twist in a court fight that has played out since last year, when Musk accused OpenAI of abandoning its founding purpose as a charity by accepting billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft Corp. starting in 2019, the year after he left OpenAI’s board. Musk launched xAI in 2023.  ALSO READ: Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations
 
 
Gonzalez Rogers didn’t address the merits of OpenAI’s counterclaim that Musk has relentlessly sought to damage the startup, but she concluded that the counterclaim filed in April is legally sufficient to proceed. The judge also dismissed a few of Musk’s claims against OpenAI and Microsoft.

The judge noted that each side has accused the other of hypocrisy.
 
“The gamesmanship of both sides is obvious, as each flip flops,” she wrote. 
 
A trial in federal court in Oakland, California, is scheduled for March.
 
A lawyer for Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

