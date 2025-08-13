Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Moderate 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's lower North Island

Moderate 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's lower North Island

The quake was centred 20 km south of the city of Hastings in the Hawkes Bay region at a depth of 30 km

Earthquake

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck New Zealand's lower North Island. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Wellington (New Zealand)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck New Zealand's lower North Island Wednesday, with a jolt rated as moderate by the country's geological sciences agency.

The quake was centred 20 km south of the city of Hastings in the Hawkes Bay region at a depth of 30 km, the agency GeoNet said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, which happened just before 6pm local time, was widely felt by almost 6,000 people who filed reports on the GeoNet website.

Hawkes Bay is one of New Zealand's most seismically active regions. A major earthquake in 1931 killed 256 people.

New Zealand, home to 5 million people, sits on the Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vietnam Flag (Photo: Unsplash)

Vietnam aims to be next Asian tiger with a major economic overhaul

Hornbill, Oriental pied hornbill, Bird

Extreme heat has cut tropical bird populations by 38% in 70 years: Study

South China sea

Why two Chinese ships' collision has become a flashpoint in South China Sea

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Russian forces advance in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska summit

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Typhoon Podul closes Taiwan schools, offices as heavy rains expected

Topics : earthquakes Earthquake Warning Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon