Tesla showroom in Delhi Aerocity opens today, Model Y to be on display

Tesla showroom in Delhi Aerocity opens today, Model Y to be on display

Tesla to open its first NCR showroom in Delhi's Aerocity, marking its second India outlet in a month; Model Y will be on display and sale

US EV maker Tesla opens its first NCR showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity, a month after debuting in Mumbai, with the Model Y on display and sales beginning today.

Tesla opens Delhi Aerocity showroom at ₹17.22 lakh monthly rent

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US electric vehicle maker Tesla on Monday is set to inaugurate its first showroom in the National Capital Region at Delhi’s Aerocity, marking its second retail outlet in India within a month of debuting in Mumbai.
 
According to data from real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix, Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has leased 8,200 sq ft in the Worldmark 3 project at Aerocity from Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd on a nine-year term. The lease, registered on July 30, 2025, carries a starting rent of ₹17.22 lakh per month, or ₹210 per sq ft, with a 15 per cent escalation every 36 months.
 
 

Tesla launches Model Y in India

The Aerocity store will open at 2 pm today, showcasing the Model Y. The EV comes in two India-specific variants: the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) with a 60kWh battery and the Long Range RWD with a 75kWh battery.
 
Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh for the RWD and ₹67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD, ex-showroom. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package is offered at an additional ₹6 lakh.
 
Customers can choose from six colours, with Stealth Grey as standard, and black or white interiors in a five-seat layout with heated rear seats and ventilated front seats.

Bookings can be made via Tesla’s India website or at its Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram showrooms. Deliveries and registrations are initially available in these three cities, with handovers slated to begin in the third quarter of 2025.
 

Tesla's Mumbai BKC opening, Supercharger stations

The Aerocity showroom follows Tesla’s India debut last month in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, where the company began selling its Model Y. Tesla leased 24,565 sq ft of warehouse space at Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai’s Kurla area for ₹24.38 crore over five years.
 
Last week, Tesla also opened its first Indian Supercharger station in BKC.
 

Tesla Gurugram showroom plans

Recently, Elon Musk's EV venture also leased a 33,475 sq ft space in Gurugram’s Orchid Business Park from Garwal Property, with a super-built-up area of 50,914 sq ft. This site is expected to serve as both a service centre and a sales outlet.
 
The Gurugram lease, also for nine years, carries a starting rent of ₹40 lakh per month and includes a 4.75 per cent annual escalation, with a three-year lock-in period.
 

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla in India tesla india Tesla Inc Tesla Elon Musk Tesla BS Web Reports aerocity

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

