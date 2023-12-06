Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Credit Suisse reinstates independent overseer for Nazi-account probe

The bank confirmed the decision Tuesday, taking the unusual step of amending a press release it issued in April to delete criticism of Barofsky's work.

Credit Suisse

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 07:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Gregory L. White

Credit Suisse reinstated Neil Barofsky as an independent ombudsperson to oversee the Swiss bank’s review into its history of servicing Nazi-linked accounts.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The decision was announced Monday by the US Senate Budget Committee, which has been probing Credit Suisse’s handling of the internal investigation. The bank confirmed the decision Tuesday, taking the unusual step of amending a press release it issued in April to delete criticism of Barofsky’s work.

“A clear-eyed and historically complete evaluation of Credit Suisse’s servicing of Nazi-linked accounts demands painful facts to be met head on, not swept aside,” Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said in a statement Monday. “At our insistence, Credit Suisse has agreed to dig deeper into its own history, and Mr. Barofsky will again oversee this review.”

Barofsky, a former inspector general of the Troubled Asset Relief Program and frequent Wall Street critic, was removed as ombudsman by Credit Suisse in November 2022. While he was initially given the task of producing a public report on his findings, the Budget Committee obtained the document only after issuing a subpoena, it said earlier this year. The report alleged the bank had narrowed the scope of the inquiry and failed to follow through on some leads.

When the committee released that report in April, Credit Suisse issued a statement saying its probe didn’t support key claims about Nazi-linked accounts made by the Simon Wiesenthal Center in 2020. It also said the report prepared by Barofsky contained “numerous factual errors, misleading and gratuitous statements and unsupported allegations that are based on an incomplete understanding of the facts.”

On Tuesday, the bank amended its April 18 press release to remove the criticism of Barofsky, adding a note that he has been re-engaged. Separately, it said he had been reinstated “to complete the independent investigation,” noting that it believes the reinstatement “will also help resolve any issue” between Credit Suisse and the Wiesenthal Center. 

After the Senate panel in July criticized Credit Suisse for failing to follow through on pledges to cooperate, the bank provided an unredacted version of the Barofsky report to the legislators. That showed the bank had failed to review all available records, according to the senators.

Also Read

UBS Group completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create bank titan

UBS ends Swiss govt's rescue packages that aided Credit Suisse takeover

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

SC allows SpiceJet to pay Credit Suisse in instalments over 6 months

Credit Suisse flags $2 bn loss as wind-down proceeds after UBS acquisition

Dutch govt pledges 2.5 bn euro for Ukraine; Zelensky to address US senators

Elon Musk's xAI startup seeks to raise $1 billion from equity investors

Japanese buyers snap up New York, London buildings in spending spree

Humanity on the verge of crossing 5 climate 'tipping points', warns report

Phasing out fossil fuels among options on table for COP28 climate talks


Credit Suisse was bought by rival UBS Group AG earlier this year. A spokeswoman for UBS had no comment.

The spat over the internal Credit Suisse probe comes about a quarter century after the two big Swiss banks reached a $1.25 billion settlement with victims of the Holocaust. That accord resolved claims that the banks failed to return assets to survivors of Adolf Hitler’s genocide and heirs of victims. It also covered claims by people whose assets were looted by the Nazis and deposited in Swiss banks.

Topics : Credit Suisse swiss bank US Senate

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 07:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon