Credit Suisse saw $69 billion of outflows before UBS takeover

The outflows and expected losses this year at key businesses such as wealth and investment banking are some of the clearest indications yet of the risks for UBS in an integration that the bank has said may take up to four years. Chairman Colm Kelleher has already warned that the takeover is more challenging than many of the banking rescues that were executed during the 2008 financial crisis.

“The magnitude of losses and outflows is alarming,” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ analysts including Thomas Hallett wrote in a note to investors. “The revenue trajectory is so damaged that the deal could well remain a drag on UBS operating results unless a deeper restructuring plan is announced.”