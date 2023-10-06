close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Crude oil prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

On Friday, Brent futures were down 11 cents, or 0.13%, at $83.96 at 1203 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 13 cents, or 0.16%, at $82.18

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices were stable but on course for a week-on-week loss, as demand fears due to macroeconomic headwinds were compounded by another partial lifting of Russia's fuel export ban.
On Friday, Brent futures were down 11 cents, or 0.13%, at $83.96 at 1203 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 13 cents, or 0.16%, at $82.18.
Russia announced on Friday that it had lifted its ban on diesel exports for supplies delivered to ports by pipeline, under the proviso that companies sell at least 50% of their diesel production to the domestic market.
Almost three quarters of Russia's 35 million tonnes of diesel exports were delivered via pipeline in 2022.
The price spread between gasoil and Brent futures fell to the lowest since July at $23.59 a barrel on the news, but have since rebounded to $26.84 at 1203 GMT.
Brent and WTI futures were on course for almost 12% and 10% week-on-week declines respectively on Friday, as concerns that higher-for-longer interest rates will slow global growth and hammer fuel demand offset announcements by Saudi Arabia and Russia confirming voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.

Also Read

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health, suggest experts

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Russia likely to ease ban on pipeline exports of diesel soon: Report

Low diesel demand in China, US, Europe triggers global recession fears

US unemployment rate unchanged at 3.8%, job growth beats Sept expectations

Pakistan's foreign debt ratio rises amid ongoing economic crisis: Report

Some plants may worsen air pollution on a warming planet, shows study

Emerging economies face China and rate pressures as IMF, World Bank meet

Nobel Prize winners in 2023, check the complete list, name and fields below

"Fear for the health of the global economy and thus oil demand going forward is at the heart of the sell-off," SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.
Investors will be looking ahead to the U.S. monthly jobs report at 1230 GMT on Friday, hoping that the data show a moderation in job growth to reassure the Fed against further rate hikes.
"There will be enormous focus on jobs data for signs of cracks appearing that can offer the central bank the comfort it craves," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has not ruled out further interest rate hikes if inflation were to keep rising, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview.
The German economy is expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023 because of high inflation and energy prices, government sources told Reuters.
But reports of firmer Chinese travel activity could provide a floor to prices. The country's mid-autumn and National Day holiday travel rose 71.3% on the year and 4.1% compared with 2019 to 826 million trips, according to news agency Xinhua.
(Reporting by Robert Harvey in London and Sudarshan Varadhan in Singapore; Editing by William Maclean and Sharon Singleton)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Russia diesel trade

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon