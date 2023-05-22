With no significant changes in their prices, petrol and diesel prices continued to remain stable in key cities of the country, according to information available on Goodreturns.
Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai registered the same price for petrol and diesel on May 22 as yesterday. It is important to note that Oil Marketing Companies review and decide the fuel prices every day at 6 am in the morning. They do so according to the price of crude oil throughout the world.
CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI 96.72 89.62
KOLKATA 106.03 92.76
MUMBAI 106.31 94.27
Also Read
BS VI phase 2: Hyundai joins peers, bids farewell to diesel engine sedans
As CNG and EVs expand in cities, fuel retailers look at the rural market
Petrol blended with 20% ethanol from April 1, says Hardeep Singh Puri
For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy
Windfall tax on crude oil slashed to Rs 3,500/tonne, duty on diesel hiked
Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300
Indian gold dealers trim discounts as price dip reignites some buying
Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500
Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr
Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500
CHENNAI 102.63 94.24
BENGALURU 101.94 87.89
NOIDA 96.59 89.76
JAIPUR 108.78 93.99
Earlier, fuel prices were revised every fifteen days. In 2014, the government decided to deregulate fuel prices and left it to the international market and since 2017, fuel prices are revised every day in accordance with the international prices.
Fuel is covered under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST). While the central government collects excise duty on fuel, the state government imposes a value-added tax (VAT) on fuel.
India imports more than 80 per cent of its fuel. To save foreign exchange and reduce dependence on fuel imports, the government intends to bring the imports down by way of blending ethanol and a push to encourage the use of renewable energy sources.