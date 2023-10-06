Nobel Prize winners in 2023, check the complete list, name and fields below

The Nobel Prize winners for 2023 are being announced over the period of the week celebrating several different achievements spanning a wide array of fields. Every year, the Nobel Foundation shares these awards with people who excel in the fields of physics, literature, medicine, chemistry, peace, and economics.

The Nobel Prize was founded by Alfred Nobel, a Swedish industrialist. The Nobel Prize was started in 1901, and since then, the Nobel Prize has been awarded 615 times to 989 people and organisations. Some people received the award twice, and hence there are 954 individuals and 27 organisations.

Nobel Prize winner 2023

Here's the list of all the Nobel Prize winners in 2023:

Nobel Prize in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Science on Tuesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier. They received the award for their experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

The Nobel Prize began with the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on October 2. The foundation awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their work in the realm of mRNA vaccines that helped in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

In the field of Chemistry, the Prize was awarded to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.”

Nobel Prize in Literature

Jon Fosse, a Norwegian author and dramatist, received the Nobel Prize in Literature 2023 “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

Nobel Prize in Peace

Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Prize in Peace 2023 for “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”



There are two more awards which aren't awarded yet: the Nobel Peace Prize 2023, and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2023. These two awards will be awarded on October 6 at 11:00 CEST or 2:30 pm IST and October 9 at 11:45 CEST or 3.15 pm IST, respectively.

Complete Nobel Prize 2023 winners list