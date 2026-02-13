Datanomics: New Bangladesh govt faces muted growth, high inflation
From 2019 to 2024, Bangladesh beat India in terms of per capita income
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
A subdued economy and elevated inflation rate stare at the new government in Bangladesh, which is set to be headed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman. The challenge of lifting the economy amid global volatility will be a prime concern for the new government. This may also tame the price pressure from the supply side.
