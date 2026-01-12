Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Datanomics: Remitting money to India from US now becomes costlier

Datanomics: Remitting money to India from US now becomes costlier

Sending money from the US to India has become costlier after a 1% excise tax on cash-based remittances took effect from January 1, 2026

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

As part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, a new one per cent excise tax on international money transfers (remittances) from the United States (US) came into effect from January 1, 2026. The tax applies to the remittances made in cash, a money order, or other physical instruments, increasing the cost of sending money to India for a sizeable Indian diaspora in the US. The tax does not apply if the money is sent through US banks or paid using debit or credit cards issued by US banks.  
 
US has largest share in remittances to India
 
Nearly 28 per cent of India’s inward remittances came from the US alone in 2023-24, with its share rising from 22.9 per cent in 2016-17. The United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom followed with shares of 19.2 per cent and 
10.8 per cent, respectively, in 2023-24. 
 
Cost of remitting from US has risen in past 6 years
 
The cost of remitting $200 from the US to India rose 44.4 per cent during the six years ended Q1 of 2025, even as it fell in the latest quarter compared to the previous three months. The trend of sending higher amounts — $500 — is similar.  
 
Remitting from Thailand is the costliest
 
Among the major remittance corridors of India, with countries having a significant Indian diaspora, Thailand and Japan were the costliest in terms of sending money to India, while the UAE and UK were among the cheapest. 
 
