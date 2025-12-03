Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume from Dec 30

Deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume from Dec 30

The Boeing 777 plane disappeared from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, on a flight from Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

Satellite data showed the plane turned from its flight path and headed south to the far-southern Indian Ocean | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Kuala Lumpur
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Malaysia's transport ministry said Wednesday that the deep-sea hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 will resume Dec 30, renewing hopes of finally locating the jet that vanished without a trace more than a decade ago.

The Boeing 777 plane disappeared from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, on a flight from Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Beijing.

Satellite data showed the plane turned from its flight path and headed south to the far-southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed.

The transport ministry said in a statement that US-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will search intermittently from Dec 30 for a total of 55 days, in targeted areas believed to have the highest likelihood of finding the missing aircraft.

 

The latest development underscores the government of Malaysia's commitment in providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy, it said.

Malaysia's government gave the green light in March for a no-find, no-fee contract with Ocean Infinity to resume the seabed search operation at a new 15,000-square-kilometre site in the ocean. Ocean Infinity will be paid $70 million only if wreckage is discovered. The search was halted in April due to bad weather.

An expensive multinational search failed to turn up any clues to its location, although debris washed ashore on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands. A private search in 2018 by Ocean Infinity also found nothing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

