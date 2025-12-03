4.4 magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, no causalities reported so far

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Indonesia in the early hours of Wednesday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
In a post on X, NCS mentioned that the earthquake occurred in Northern Sumatra, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 03/12/2025 02:20:33 IST, Lat: 2.78 N, Long: 97.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia."
On November 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra.
Earlier in October, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, as per the NCS.The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.
Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."
The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)