Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 4.4 magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, no causalities reported so far

4.4 magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, no causalities reported so far

In a post on X, NCS mentioned that the earthquake occurred in Northern Sumatra, at a depth of 10 kilometres

Earthquake

On November 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Indonesia in the early hours of Wednesday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

In a post on X, NCS mentioned that the earthquake occurred in Northern Sumatra, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 03/12/2025 02:20:33 IST, Lat: 2.78 N, Long: 97.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia."

On November 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra.

Earlier in October, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, as per the NCS.The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.

 

Also Read

thailand floods

1,200 dead from floods in Thailand, Sri Lanka; rescue efforts intensify

thailand floods

Southern Thailand reels from floods; 145 killed after 630 mm rainfall

Floods, flood

Indonesia floods, landslides kill 79; rescuers struggle amid damaged roads

Earthquake

Magnitude 6.0 quake rocks Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

Earthquake

6.6 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island amid floods, landslides

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amazon Web Services, AWS

Amazon's cloud unit rushes out its latest AI chip to take On Nvidia, Google

semiconductor

AI boom sparks global chip shortage, driving prices, and supply crisis

youtube

YouTube finally agrees to comply with Australia's teen social media ban

Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron

Xi courts Emmanuel Macron in diplomatic efforts to isolate Japan's Takaichi

China Taiwan

Taiwan records 10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Topics : Earthquake Warning Earthquake Indonesia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon