Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / YouTube finally agrees to comply with Australia's teen social media ban

YouTube finally agrees to comply with Australia's teen social media ban

The decision ends a stand-off between the internet giant and the Australian government which initially exempted YouTube from the age restriction, citing its use for educational purposes

youtube

The Australian government says the measure responds to mounting evidence that platforms are failing to do enough to protect children from harmful content | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Google's YouTube shared a "disappointing update" to millions of Australian users and content creators on Wednesday, saying it will comply with a world-first teen social media ban by locking out users aged under 16 from their accounts within days.
 
The decision ends a stand-off between the internet giant and the Australian government which initially exempted YouTube from the age restriction, citing its use for educational purposes. Google had said it was getting legal advice about how to respond to being included.
 
"Viewers must now be 16 or older to sign into YouTube," the company said in a statement.
 
 
"This is a disappointing update to share. This law will not fulfill its promise to make kids safer online and will, in fact, make Australian kids less safe on YouTube." The Australian ban is being closely watched by other jurisdictions considering similar age-based measures, setting up a potential global precedent for how the mostly U.S. tech giants behind the biggest platforms balance child safety with access to digital services.
 
The Australian government says the measure responds to mounting evidence that platforms are failing to do enough to protect children from harmful content.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung One UI 8.5: Now Brief may suggest what to watch next on YouTube

facebook, social media, social media apps, meta

Australia begins global drive to restrict social media access for children

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi wants regulated entities, agents to show name on social media

youtube

YouTube rethinks how recommendations work with user-shaped content feed

x, Twitter

X's new location feature exposes many US political accounts as foreign-run

 
Signed out 
YouTube said any user aged under 16 would be automatically signed out of their account from December 10, meaning they could no longer subscribe, like or comment on posts although they could still view content logged out.
 
That meant underage content creators also could not log in or post. YouTube did not say how it would verify someone's age.
 
The company also reiterated its position that the ban would not make the internet safer, and said in an email to caregivers of underage users that "parental controls only work when your pre-teen or teen is signed in, so the settings you've chosen will no longer apply".
 
Communications Minister Anika Wells, speaking to reporters in Canberra, said it was "weird that YouTube is always at pains to remind us all how unsafe their platform is in a logged out state".
 
"If YouTube is reminding us all that it is not safe and there's content not appropriate for age-restricted users on their website, that's a problem that YouTube needs to fix." The law prohibits platforms from allowing under-16s to hold accounts, with penalties of up to A$49.5 million ($32.5 million) for breaches. Meta's Facebook and Instagram, TikTok and Snap's Snapchat previously said they would comply.
 
Of the platforms named by the government as being covered by the ban, only Elon Musk's X and message board Reddit have not publicly committed to abide by the law.
 
Wells, asked about reports of lesser-known social media apps growing in popularity, said the tech industry was "dynamic" and the government's list of affected platforms "will need to expand as different platforms receive migratory patterns".
 
YouTube has 325,000 accounts held by Australians aged 13 to 15, according to the regulator the eSafety Commissioner, behind only Snapchat which has 440,000 and Instagram which has 350,000 in that age range.
 
eSafety has said more than one-third of Australians aged 10 to 15 have reported seeing harmful content on YouTube, the worst of any platform. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron

Xi courts Emmanuel Macron in diplomatic efforts to isolate Japan's Takaichi

China Taiwan

Taiwan records 10 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump declares all Biden autopen-signed documents, including pardons 'void'

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

US-Russia talks on Ukraine were productive but work remains: Putin adviser

arrest

US issues arrest detainer for Indian driver involved in Oregon accident

Topics : Australia Social Media YouTube

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon