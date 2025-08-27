Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Denmark summons US diplomat over alleged 'covert operation' in Greenland

Denmark summons US diplomat over alleged 'covert operation' in Greenland

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom (of Denmark) will be unacceptable

Denmark, US | Photo: Freepik

US President Donald Trump has time and again talked about taking over Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, claiming that it is very important for international security and peace of the world. | Photo: Freepik

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Denmark’s foreign ministry has summoned top US diplomat Mark Stroh after taking cognisance of a report that three US citizens were allegedly carrying out covert influence campaigns in Greenland, the Financial Times reported.
 
The report by Danish public broadcaster DR claimed that these US citizens were working to infiltrate Greenland's society and promote its secession from Denmark to the US, according to the BBC.
 
Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that he has summoned Stroh, charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Copenhagen, adding that "any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom [of Denmark] will of course be unacceptable".
 

American interest in Greenland

 
US President Donald Trump has time and again talked about taking over Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, claiming that it is very important for international security and peace of the world.
 
Earlier this year, US Vice President JD Vance also visited Greenland and alleged that Denmark has "underinvested" in the territory. He said this leaves the US with no choice but to take a firm stance to safeguard Greenland’s security, while pushing for its independence from Denmark.
 
"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Vance said, as quoted by the Associated Press. "You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change."

'Not surprised': Rasmussen

 
In view of the recent reports, Rasmussen told the BBC that he is not surprised by the outside attempts to influence the future of Denmark.
 
"Aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark". It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead," he said.
 
Denmark is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) and an ally of the US. It also allowed the US military to have bases in three Danish cities: Karup, Skrydstrup, and Aalborg. 

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

