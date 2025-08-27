Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 8 dead as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Southeast Asia

At least 8 dead as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Southeast Asia

Nearly 20 centimetres (8 inches) of rain fell overnight in parts of northeast Vietnam and flood warnings remained for some riverside areas

People wade through a flooded alley caused by Typhoon Kajiki in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 | AP/PTI

People wade through a flooded alley caused by Typhoon Kajiki in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 | AP/PTI

AP Hanoi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides Wednesday in parts of Southeast Asia, where at least eight deaths were reported in the aftermath of a tropical storm.

Flooding occurred in several northern and central provinces of Vietnam, seven people died, one was missing and 34 were injured, state media reported.

Nearly 20 centimetres (8 inches) of rain fell overnight in parts of northeast Vietnam and flood warnings remained for some riverside areas.

In Thailand, one person died and another was missing from a landslide Wednesday in part of the northern city of Chiang Mai.

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said many homes were affected and a few people were injured from flash flooding and landslides in northern provinces.

 

Also Read

typhoon, vietnam, Typhoon Kajiki

Three dead in Vietnam as Typhoon Kajiki brings heavy rain to Southeast Asia

Typhoon KajikiTyphoon Kajiki, Vietnam, typhoon

Vietnam evacuates hundreds of thousands as typhoon Kajiki nears landfall

typhoon podul

Typhoon Kajiki nears Vietnam: Areas at risk, forecast, and key updates

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

China's Sanya shuts businesses, transport as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Vietnam plans evacuation, China's Sanya shuts as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies

Thailand's Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain in northern and northeastern regions Wednesday. Residents in foothills and low-lying areas near waterways were warned about possible flash floods and landslides.

The rain was part of the aftermath of Tropical Storm Kajiki, which made landfall Monday afternoon in central Vietnam, where thousands of people were evacuated from high-risk areas.

Kajiki earlier brought winds and rain to China's southern Hainan Island.

Scientists published a 2024 study warning seas warmed by climate change will result in Southeast Asia's cyclones forming closer to land, strengthening faster and lasting longer, raising risks for cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI to update ChatGPT after US teen's parents sue over suicide

Exxonmobil

Exxon Mobil exploring return to Russia's Sakhalin: Here's what we know

Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith

Microsoft to probe Israel tech use, condemns protest at Brad Smith's office

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska

Trump warns Putin of 'economic war' if he avoids peace talks with Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Fight against antisemitism must not be weaponised: Macron tells Netanyahu

Topics : Vietnam Vietnam floods Thailand Southeast Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon