Home / World News / Pro-Khalistani terrorist Pannun defends Sikh driver who killed 3 in Florida

Pro-Khalistani terrorist Pannun defends Sikh driver who killed 3 in Florida

Stating that Pannun has been in touch with Singh over the last two days, the former said the incident was not an intentional act but a misjudgment

While attempting an illegal U-turn, Singh blocked all lanes with his truck, triggering a wreck that killed three people in Florida. Photo credit: Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun met Harjinder Singh, an Indian-origin Sikh truck driver who is facing charges of vehicular homicide in the United States (US).
 
According to local news platform WPBF 25 News, Pannun held a press conference outside Florida's St Lucie County Jail on Tuesday (local time), defending Singh.
 
Stating that Pannun has been in touch with Singh over the last two days, the former said the incident was not an intentional act but a misjudgment. To portray him as a malicious killer would be very unfair, Pannun said.
 
The report said that Pannun believes Singh is carrying a heavy mental anguish over the incident. In his public address, Pannun also clarified that Singh exited the truck immediately to check on the victims and assured that help was on the way.
 

Singh responsible for death of 3 people

According to media reports, while attempting an illegal U-turn, Singh blocked all lanes with his truck, triggering a wreck that killed three people in Florida.

Following the incident, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lodged an arrest order against Singh. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin sharply criticised the California Governor for granting Singh -- an "illegal alien" -- a commercial driver’s license despite his undocumented status. 
 
Singh, who had fled to California after the incident, has been brought back to Florida to face charges. Despite requests from his family for lenient punishment, Singh is currently staring at a potential 45-year jail sentence.

Truck driver visas paused in US

Shortly after the incident, the US paused issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers, citing reasons of road safety and loss of jobs for Americans at the hands of foreign drivers. Several requests were made to the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene in the matter.

Topics : Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Florida United States BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

