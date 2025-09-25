Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Denmark reels from second drone attack in a week disrupting flights

Denmark reels from second drone attack in a week disrupting flights

The events follow a four-hour shutdown Monday night at Copenhagen airport, Scandinavia's busiest, which Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as a "serious attack" on Danish critical infra

Denmark

The incidents are the latest to show the vulnerability transport hubs face to outside interference. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Christian Wienberg and Sanne Wass
 
Denmark endured the second drone attack this week as authorities probe Russian involvement in an earlier incident.
Large professional drones spotted at five regional airports in Denmark disrupted flights and sparked a major police operation. The airports are open now.
 
The events follow a four-hour shutdown Monday night at Copenhagen airport, Scandinavia’s busiest, which Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as a  “serious attack” on Danish critical infrastructure. She indicated Russia may have been behind that incident. 

Also Read

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

AI, drone survey: DJB takes steps to revamp Delhi's sewerage infrastructure

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Search operation underway after drone sightings near LoC in J&K's Poonch

Russia, Russian govt, Russian flag, Russia flag

Russian university creates world's first anti-drone rifle simulator

Panic grips UP village as drones spotted flying over homes at night

Panic grips UP village as drones spotted flying over homes at night

A US armoured vehicle in the centre of Baghdad, after ploughing through a passenger car and causing civilian casualties on November 10, 2003. In Afghanistan, Iraq and several West Asian countries, the US, Nato and Israeli militaries have failed to an

Drones strike three oil fields in northern Iraq's Kurdistan region

 
Air traffic at Denmark’s third-largest airport in Aalborg was temporarily suspended late Wednesday while drones also were spotted at three smaller airfields, the police said in a statement on Thursday. It ruled out hobby drones operated by private individuals as a cause.
 
 
Billund Airport, Denmark’s second-largest, was also closed briefly early Thursday morning over reports of possible drone activity, TV2 reported, citing the police. 
 
The incidents are the latest to show the vulnerability transport hubs face to outside interference. A cyberattack on a key airline check-in system snarled travel at major European airports over the weekend, forcing staff to process passengers manually, triggering delays and cancellations. 
 
Danish authorities have now started an “intense investigation” together with Denmark’s armed forces and the intelligence agency, according to the police. 
 
The drones at Aalborg disappeared shortly before 1 a.m. local time on Thursday, after circling around the airport for more than three hours, police said. The shutdown of the airspace led to the diversion of four flights, a spokesperson told DR.
 
Drones were also spotted at airports in Esbjerg and Sonderborg, as well as the Skrydstrup Air Base, a military area used for maintenance work on fighter jets. The smaller airports didn’t have any scheduled flights overnight,

More From This Section

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

US-Pak ties in focus as Sharif set to meet Donald Trump during UNGA visit

Dave Franco China AI Together

Dave Franco-starrer digitally altered in China, gay couple made straight

H-1B Visa

'Americans first': US official justifies Trump's new $100,000 H-1B fee

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India but maintains positive trajectory

White House

White House tells federal agencies to prepare for job cuts in shutdown

Topics : Drone Drones flights cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon