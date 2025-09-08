Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI, drone survey: DJB takes steps to revamp Delhi's sewerage infrastructure

AI, drone survey: DJB takes steps to revamp Delhi's sewerage infrastructure

The DJB has identified five previous reports on drains, sewerage gaps, water quality and Yamuna River pollution, all of which will be studied to prepare the plan

To further enhance treatment capacity, the sewerage master plan will have a detailed report on the expenditure required for setting up new plants and the upgradation requirements of existing plants. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Looking at the rapid urbanisation of the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has initiated a Sewerage Improvement Scheme (SIS), a comprehensive master plan to revamp the sewerage infrastructure of the national capital, officials said on Monday.

In a step towards modernising its ageing systems and tackling Yamuna pollution, the DJB plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technology into its infrastructure planning. The board has set a 15-month timeline to deliver a full report, aiming to plug decades-old gaps, expand coverage, and ensure zero untreated sewage reaches the Yamuna River.

"To identify gaps and shortcomings, qualified consultants will be hired to develop a comprehensive programme to strengthen, optimise, and expand its sewerage infrastructure, keeping in mind the needs by 2043. A tender has been issued to hire a consultant, " an official said.

 

The DJB has identified five previous reports on drains, sewerage gaps, water quality and Yamuna River pollution, all of which will be studied to prepare the plan.

Currently, the DJB has a sewage treatment capacity of around 600 million gallons per day (MGD) across all existing STPs against the estimated generation of 792 MGD. There are a total of 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs), of which 18 are undergoing upgradation.

To further enhance treatment capacity, the sewerage master plan will have a detailed report on the expenditure required for setting up new plants and the upgradation requirements of existing plants.

"Review and consolidate existing data on sewerage infrastructure, including network coverage, pumping stations, and (STP). Analyse operational performance and identify system gaps to support the formulation of a short-term rehabilitation and upgrade strategy," the SIS states.

According to the scheme, the study will have a comprehensive needs assessment factoring in demographic growth and future urban development in achieving universal coverage of the sewerage infrastructure across the city.

Prioritising the Yamuna, the sewerage master plan will have to identify a set of immediate and short-term measures to "achieve zero untreated sewage discharge into the Yamuna river, whether directly or via stormwater and drainage networks," officials said.

As the issue is closely related to Yamuna river cleanliness, the consultants will also carry out drone surveys of the small and large drains carrying untreated waste across the national capital and unsewered areas to connect them to the network.

In Delhi, the Yamuna flows for 52 km, of which a critical 22 km segment from Wazirabad to Okhla is highly polluted.

There are 22 big drains that have outfall in the Yamuna, including Najafgarh and Shahdara drains, which are among the biggest polluters of the river. Besides, there are around 300 sub-drains that end up in these large drains, adding to the overall pollution load in the Yamuna.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

