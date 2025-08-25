Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Search operation underway after drone sightings near LoC in J&K's Poonch

The drones, believed to be launched for surveillance, were seen flying very high and returned to the Pakistani side within five minutes

The movement of the drones from across the border was picked up over Balakote, Langote and Gursai nallah in Mendhar sector at 9.15 pm on Sunday | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Security forces have launched a search operation after around half-a-dozen drones from Pakistan were sighted hovering over several forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The movement of the drones from across the border was picked up over Balakote, Langote and Gursai nallah in Mendhar sector at 9.15 pm on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the drones, believed to be launched for surveillance, were seen flying very high and returned to the Pakistani side within five minutes.

However, the area was cordoned off and a search was launched with the first light of the day in several areas where the movement of the drones was picked up to ensure that there was no air dropping of weapons or narcotics, the officials said.

 

The use of drones by Pakistan to drop weapons and narcotics has emerged as a major challenge for the security agencies over the past couple of years and accordingly, police have announced a reward of Rs three lakh to anyone providing information about sighting of a drone leading to the recovery of the dropped material in February last year.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

