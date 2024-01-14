Sensex (    %)
                        
Determined to safeguard Taiwan from China: President-elect Lai Ching-te

Addressing thousands of supporters at a rally after coasting to a win in the Presidential elections, Lai said Taiwan managed to stay on the world map through the conduct of the polls

Lai Ching-te

Taiwan president-elect Lai Ching-te | (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

Listing out his priorities after being elected Taiwan's new supreme leader, President-elect Lai Ching-te on Saturday said he will work to protect his country from continuing threats and intimidation from China, adding that 'China can recognise' the situation now, CNN reported.
"I will act by our democratic and free constitutional order in a manner that is balanced and maintains the cross-strait status quo. At the same time, we are also determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China," the newly elected President was quoted as saying by CNN.
Speaking to the media persons ahead of his victory speech on Saturday night, Lai added, "In the future, we hope that China will recognize the new situation, and understand that only peace benefits both sides of the strait."
"We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we still stand on the side of democracy," the President-elect said further.
Addressing thousands of supporters at a rally after coasting to a win in the Presidential elections, Lai said Taiwan managed to stay on the world map through the conduct of the polls.
"This is a night that belongs to Taiwan. We managed to keep Taiwan on the map of the world," he said, adding, "The election has shown the world the commitment of the Taiwanese people to democracy, which I hope China can understand."
Earlier, on Saturday, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate won the much-anticipated Taiwanese presidential polls and is set to be the next President amid concerns over escalating tensions with China, Taiwan News reported.
This marks the historic third-straight victory for the DPP after Tsai Ing-wena completed her two terms as Taiwan's President since 2016.
According to the Central Election Commission report, Lai received over 5 million votes and more than 40 per cent of the vote share after counting was done from over 90 per cent of polling stations as of 7:45 pm (local time).
Previously undecided voters split three ways among the candidates, giving Lai a seven-point lead over Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih, who received 33 per cent of the total votes. In third place, the Taiwan People's Party candidate Ko Wen-je took 26 per cent of the national vote, performing marginally better than expected, according to Taiwan News.

Lai, who previously served as Tainan's mayor has pledged to continue bolstering national defense, the economy, and cooperation with democratic allies. He also said he would maintain deterrence and uphold the cross-strait status quo, during an election speech.
Lai said he would form a new government staffed by individuals based on their 'capabilities' rather than 'party affiliation', adding that this way, "it could effectively respond to challenges, be open and inclusive, and unite Taiwanese to face both domestic and international challenges".
He also vowed to continue initiatives focusing on value-based diplomacy, cross-strait stability, defense self-sufficiency, economic upgrading, energy transition, youth investment, housing justice, and educational equality.

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

