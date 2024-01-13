Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China agrees to consider restructuring of loans: Maldives President Muizzu

He told the media in Male after his return from a five-day high-profile state visit to China that he has directly appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping to restructure the loans provided to Maldives

maldives

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Beijing/Male
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said on Saturday that China, largest external creditor to the country, has agreed to consider restructuring the repayment of loans taken by his country and the governments will initiate negotiations soon.
He told the media in Male after his return from a five-day high-profile state visit to China that he has directly appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping to restructure the loans provided to the Maldives.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said that the loans were direct loans and that a technical team from China's Finance Ministry will travel to Maldives soon to research and decide the way to offer a grace period in loan repayments over next five years, Maldives news portal Sun online reported.
This will allow us great easements in loan repayment, he said.
China is currently the Indian Ocean island nation's largest external creditor, comprising about 20 per cent of its total public debt, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Data shows that Maldives owes China about USD 1.3 billion or more.
The island country's risk of external debt distress has been classified as high by the IMF, considering its total GDP is around USD 4.9 billion, according to recent data.
There were widespread concerns about Chinese loans as Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the biggest recipients of Chinese investments and loans, faced the worst economic crisis.
India bailed out Sri Lanka with about USD four billion in assistance after the island nation went bankrupt and different its external loan repayments in 2022.

Also Read

Maldives Prez Muizzu arrives in China, set to sign several agreements

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit China from January 8-12

Firmly oppose interference in Maldives: China as Muizzu winds up visit

Maldives Prez Muizzu meets Chinese counterpart Xi amid row with India

2023 officially warmest year on record by huge margin, confirms WMO

30 Palestinians killed in strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

Tesla gets $94 billion market cap reality check as EV winter sets in

Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships on election day

Republicans try to stop US govt's anti-abortion counselling fund reduction

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Maldives loan debt restructuring scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon