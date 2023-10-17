close
It's not manifesto of Congress, but a letter of lies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Slamming the Opposition, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that five years ago, the Congress party made over 900 promises to the public but did not even fulfil nine of them

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress party over their election manifesto, saying that it was not a manifesto of the Congress, but a letter of lies.

CM Chouhan remarked soon after the Congress's manifesto was released.

"It is not a manifesto of the Congress, it is a letter of lies. Five years ago, they made over 900 promises to the public but did not even fulfil nine of them. Till today people are yearning. When will the youth get Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance? When will the bonus on the support price be given? Not just one but many promises were given, all of them turned out to be false and today again presented a letter of lies," CM Chouhan said.

"The public is not going to trust these lies because the public knows that the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] does whatever it says. It even fulfils what it doesn't say like the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana,' it was not in the vision letter but we implemented it," the chief minister added.

He further said that the public knew the truth of Congress and would not be confused.

Reacting to CM Chouhan's remark Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez hit back and said that their manifesto was their promise letter and Kamal Nath fulfilled the promise he (Nath) made.

"Our manifesto is our promise letter and Kamal Nath fulfils the promises he makes. CM Chouhan is making allegations against Congress while the public makes the same allegation against the BJP. Chouhan and BJP have given four manifestos to Madhya Pradesh in the last 20 years, but if all four are taken together, then 90 to 95 per cent of the promises made by them have not been fulfilled till date," Hafeez said.

The Congress leader further said that if those who cheat the public (referring to BJP) accused the Congress party, the public would not tolerate it. The people of Madhya Pradesh would not make any mistake in choosing the state-friendly party.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state, and the counting would be done on December 3. 

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

