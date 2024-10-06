Business Standard
Dismantled 250 m terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon, claims IDF

IDF claimed that the tunnel was designated to be used in an invasion into Israel by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces

Israel Defence forces, IDF

Israel, in a strike on Saturday, killed Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, a senior Hamas leader responsible for directing terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria | Photo: X @IDF

ANI Middle East
Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

The Israel Defence Forces claimed that they dismantled 250 meters of a terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon.

In a post on X on Saturday, the IDF shared a video from inside the alleged tunnel, which comprised a kitchen and living area, combat bags prepared for a potential attack, and a refrigerator, among other things.

IDF claimed that the tunnel was designated to be used in an invasion into Israel by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces.

"DISMANTLED: 250 metres of a terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon. This tunnel was designated to be used in an invasion by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces into Israel," the post mentioned.

 

Israel, in a strike on Saturday, killed Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, a senior Hamas leader responsible for directing terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria.
 

"Earlier today (Saturday), in a joint IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) and ISA (Israeli Security Agency) operation, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, who served as Hamas' executive authority in Lebanon and directed terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel stated in a post on X.

According to the Israel Foreign Ministry, Mahmoud played a pivotal role in advancing terrorist activities against Israelis. He also orchestrated the supply of rockets and other weaponry for attacks against Israel.

"Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud advanced terrorist activities against Israelis both inside and outside of the State of Israel. He was also responsible for Hamas' entrenchment inside Lebanon, using it to supply weapons for rocket attacks against Israel and in attempts to manufacture advanced weaponry," the post mentioned.

The Foreign Ministry also announced the death of another terrorist who was supposedly a senior member of Hamas' Military Wing in Lebanon.

"In an additional IDF and ISA operation overnight (Saturday) in the area of Tripoli in Lebanon, the terrorist Said Alaa Naif Ali, a senior member of Hamas' Military Wing in Lebanon, was eliminated. Said carried out terrorist attacks against Israeli targets and worked to recruit Hamas operatives inside Lebanon," the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Israel-Palestine israel Lebanon Hezbollah

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

