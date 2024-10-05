Business Standard
Ukraine shoots down Russian fighter plane, Moscow claims gains in east

In the partially occupied Donetsk province, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed on Saturday that it had taken control of the village of Zhelanne Druhe

Ukraine Crisis

Zelenskyy presented his plan to US President Joe Biden in Washington last week. | File Photo: Reuters

AP Kyiv
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Ukrainian forces said they shot down a Russian fighter plane on Saturday while Russia claimed it made gains in Ukraine's east.

The Russian bomber was shot down near the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk province, head of the Kostiantynivka Military Administration Serhiy Horbunov was quoted as saying by Ukraine's public broadcaster, Suspilne. Photos showed charred remains of an aircraft after it landed on a house that caught fire.

Also in the partially occupied Donetsk province, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed on Saturday that it had taken control of the village of Zhelanne Druhe.

 

If confirmed, the capture would come three days after Ukrainian forces said they were withdrawing from the front-line town of Vuhledar, some 33 kilometers (21 miles) from Zhelanne Druhe, following a hard-fought two-year defense.

Although unlikely to change the course of the war, the loss of Vuhledar is indicative of Kyiv's worsening position, in part the result of Washington's refusal to grant Ukraine permission to strike targets deep inside Russian territory and preventing Kyiv from degrading Moscow's capabilities.

Zelenskyy will present his victory plan to allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he will present his victory plan at the October 12 meeting of the Ramstein group of nations that supplies arms to Ukraine.

We will present the victory plan clear, concrete steps towards a just end to the war. The determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine are what can stop Russian aggression, he wrote on X, adding that the 25th Ramstein meeting would be the first to take place at the leaders' level.

Zelenskyy presented his plan to US President Joe Biden in Washington last week. Its contents have not been made public but it is known that the plan includes Ukraine's membership of NATO and the provision of long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

Russia shells southern Ukraine and a Ukraine drone hits a bus

Meanwhile, two people died in Russian shelling in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukraine's air force said that Russia had launched three guided missiles and 13 attack drones at Ukraine overnight into Saturday. It said the missiles were intercepted, three drones were shot down over the Odesa region and 10 others were lost.

Nine people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger bus in the city of Horlivka in the partially occupied Donetsk region, the city's Russian-installed Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that air defences shot down 10 Ukrainian drones overnight in three border regions, including seven over the Belgorod region, two over the Kursk region, and one over the Voronezh region.


Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Kiev Ukraine Russia

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

