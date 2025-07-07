Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to impose 25% tariff on South Korean, Japanese goods from Aug 1

Trump to impose 25% tariff on South Korean, Japanese goods from Aug 1

US President Donald Trump to impose 25% tariff on imports from South Korea and Japan starting August 1, 2025, citing persistent trade deficits and unfair tariff and non-tariff barriers

US President Donald Trump

The tariff announcement is aimed at addressing what the White House terms as 'longterm, and very persistent, trade deficits'. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25 per cent tariff on all goods imported from South Korea and Japan, effective August 1, 2025. The move is aimed at addressing what the White House terms as “longterm, and very persistent, trade deficits” caused by what it calls unfair trade practices by South Korea.
 
In a letter dated July 7, 2025, addressed to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Trump stated: “It is a Great Honour for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Korea, despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country.”
 
 
Trump also highlighted that future trade between the two nations must be “more balanced, and fair, TRADE,” adding, “We invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far.” 
 
The letter further noted that Korean goods sent into the US would face a 25 per cent tariff, separate from existing sectoral tariffs. Goods transshipped to avoid the higher tariff “will be subject to that higher tariff”.

Also Read

Leaders attending the 17th annual BRICS summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025

'Brics not aimed at any country', says China after Trump's tariff warning

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee sees selloff on Trump's Brics tariffs; ends 47 paise lower at 85.86/$

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

How European Union got stuck between Xi's China and Trump's America

Stock market

Stock Market Close: RIL, FMCG shares shine as Sensex, Nifty end rangebound session marginally in red

Stock market

Sensex, Nifty trade flat as tariff updates keep D-street mood in check

 
“Please understand that the 25 per cent number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the trade deficit disparity we have with your country,” explained Trump.
 
He added, “There will be no tariff if Korea, or companies within your country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely — in other words, in a matter of weeks.”
 
The letter also included a warning against retaliation: “If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25 per cent that we charge.”
 
Meanwhile, the same measures are being applied to Japan, according to media reports. Trump concluded in his letter, “This (trade) deficit is a major threat to our economy and, indeed, our national security!”

More From This Section

Leaders attending the 17th annual BRICS summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Brics condemns strikes on Iran, call for upholding international law

European Union

EU hopes for Trump tariff deal by July 9 deadline after 'good exchange'

Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, are welcomed outside St Pauls Cathedral, where a service of commemoration takes place to mark the 20th anniversary of the deadly July 7, 2005 London bombings in which four s

20 years since 7/7 attack: How London bombings changed the UK forever

Iran deports Afghanistani deportees back to Taliban rule

Iran mass expels Afghan refugees, raising alarms for women under Taliban

Saudi Arabia

Executions in Saudi Arabia hit record high mostly over drug cases: Amnesty

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs United States Japan South Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon