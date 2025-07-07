'Brics not aimed at any country', says China after Trump's tariff warning

China on Monday responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the Brics grouping, saying the bloc does not aim to confront or oppose any country. This comes after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on nations supporting what he called Brics' "anti-American policies".
“Brics is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Mao emphasised that the Brics group stands for openness and mutual benefit. “It is not a bloc for confrontation nor does it target any country,” she said. Asked specifically about Trump’s threat of additional tariffs, Mao reiterated China’s position on trade. “Trade and tariffs have no winners and protectionism leaves nowhere,” she said.
Donald Trump warns of extra tariffs on Brics-aligned nations
Earlier, Trump warned that there would be no exception for any country aligning with Brics’ "anti-American" stance and would face an extra 10 per cent tariff.
The announcement came just ahead of the end of a 90-day pause on new trade duties. Trump also said that letters outlining updated tariff policies and trade terms would be sent to governments starting Monday, July 7, at 12:00 pm eastern time (9:30 pm IST).
Brics Summit 2025
The 17th Brics Summit took place in Rio de Janeiro over the last weekend, with member nations discussing global governance reforms, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israel’s strike on Iran, and rising global protectionism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a session on global governance reform, said the Global South has long faced double standards in areas like security and development. He criticised global institutions for being outdated and ineffective. “These institutions are like mobile phones with SIM cards but no network,” Modi said, urging reforms in governance, voting rights, and leadership roles.
Highlighting Brics' growth as a sign of adaptability, he called for similar changes in the UN Security Council, WTO, and development banks.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang supported the view, saying Brics should lead efforts to make global governance more fair and efficient.
During the summit, the Brics grouping raised concerns about growing use of unilateral tariffs, without naming the United States or Trump directly. A draft declaration seen by Bloomberg reportedly condemns economic coercion and tariff actions that violate World Trade Organisation rules.
Originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Brics has grown significantly since 2024. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates joined last year, and Indonesia became the latest member in 2025. The bloc continues to advocate for a more multipolar and equitable global order.
(With agency inputs)