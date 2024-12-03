Business Standard
Donald Trump reiterates opposition to Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel

Donald Trump reiterates opposition to Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba wrote to Biden, who has referred the deal to a government panel that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, asking him to approve the transaction

Nippon Steel hopes to close the deal before Trump retakes the White House on January 20 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday a series of tax incentives and tariffs will revive storied American firm US Steel, as he reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel's planned $15 billion purchase of the company. 
"I am totally against the once great and powerful US Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan," Trump wrote on his social-media platform Truth Social. 
"I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!" Nippon Steel hopes to close the deal before Trump retakes the White House on January 20, despite opposition from President Joe Biden and a powerful US labor union. 
 
Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba wrote to Biden, who has referred the deal to a government panel that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, asking him to approve the transaction, sources have said. 
The deadline for that Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review is next month. CFIUS could approve the deal, possibly with measures to address national security concerns, or recommend that the president block it. It could also extend the review. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Joe Biden Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Nippon Steel US Steel Japan

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

