Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to make 'major statement' on Russia soon; expects tougher sanctions

Trump to make 'major statement' on Russia soon; expects tougher sanctions

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment in Russia over the Ukraine war and hinted at a major announcement on Russia next Monday, without providing further details

US President Donald Trump

On July 8, Trump announced that the US would resume deliveries of weapons to Ukraine | Photo: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he plans to make a “major statement” on Russia, adding that he expects the US Senate to pass a tougher sanctions bill against Russia, sponsored by a close ally, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
 
Trump made these remarks in a telephone interview with NBC News. This comes at a time when Russia’s war with Ukraine has entered its fourth year.
 
Speaking about the status of Russia’s war with Ukraine, he said, “I’m disappointed in Russia, but we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks”. He further added, “I think I’ll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday”, however, he did not elaborate.
 
 
The US President reiterated his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine. Speaking on the Senate sanctions bill, Trump said, “It’s a bill that the Senate is passing that very respectfully lets the president do whatever he wants, as you know.”
 
Elaborating further on the sanctions bill against Russia, Trump said, “In other words, it's my option if I want to use it. They’re going to pass a very major and very biting sanctions bill, but it’s up to the president as to whether or not he wants to exercise it.” 

Also Read

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, slides 450 pts; Nifty tests 25,200; TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank drag

US President Donald Trump

Mar-a-Lago drone threat? Khamenei's former aide says Trump may be a target

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to host Philippine president to discuss trade, security in Asia

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump floats 15 or 20% blanket tariffs on most trading partners

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil can survive without US trade, says Lula amid Trump tariff threat

Russia-Ukraine war intensifies in its fourth year

On Wednesday, Russia unleashed a deadly strike and missile attack on Kyiv, despite several warnings by Trump. According to a report in RT, Russia has signalled its intent for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, adding that Moscow awaits signals from Kyiv to resume direct negotiations.
 
This comes after two rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were held earlier this year in Istanbul – in mid-May and early June – but a third round has yet to be scheduled.

Rubio reiterates Trump’s frustration to Lavrov

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Trump’s frustration over stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio expressed Trump’s “disappointment and frustration” in a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur.
 
Speaking to reporters, Rubio said that the US’ strategy is to continue engaging all parties involved in finding an outcome to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio described his talks with Lavrov as “frank and important”. 

US to resume weapon deliveries to Ukraine via Nato

On July 8, Trump announced that the US would resume deliveries of weapons to Ukraine after the Pentagon ordered a critical pause, citing a depleting stockpile of US weapons, after the US attacked Iran in June following an escalation with Israel.
 
Earlier today, Trump reiterated and said that the US would supply weapons via the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). He said, “We’re sending weapons to Nato, and Nato is paying for those weapons, 100 per cent. So what we’re doing is the weapons that are going out are going to Nato, and then Nato is going to be giving those weapons (to Ukraine), and Nato is paying for those weapons.”
 
This marks the first time since returning to office that Trump will send weapons to Ukraine using a presidential authority frequently invoked by past US presidents. According to Reuters, the administration plans to select military equipment from existing US stockpiles through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to provide defence aid to allies during urgent situations.

More From This Section

terrorism ak47 guns violence

Insurgents shoot 9 people after offloading them from a bus in Balochistan

Israel-Iran conflict

Israel says Iran could recover enriched uranium at nuclear site hit by US

European Union flag

Europe unveils deal for more food, fuel for Gaza; Israeli strike kills 15

kilmar abrego garcia

US may deport El Salvador native to Mexico or South Sudan: ICE official

White House

US pushes bipartisan bill on Russia sanctions; brief EU allies, Ukraine

Topics : Donald Trump NATO Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine NATO weapons BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon