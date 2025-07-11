Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq at record; TCS, Trump tariffs in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 11, 2025: Around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 137 points lower at 25,285, indicating a gap-down start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 11, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced on the last trading day by a combination of factors, including India-US trade deal discussions, Trump’s 35 per cent tariff announcement on Canada, TCS Q1 results, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, and mixed global cues.
That said, around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 137 points lower at 25,285, indicating a gap-down start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods starting August 1. He also indicated plans to implement blanket tariffs of 15–20 per cent on most trading partners, downplaying concerns about potential impacts on inflation or the stock market.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.21 per cent, while the Topix advanced 0.71 per cent. Kospi rose 0.013 per cent, and ASX 200 was down 0.064 per cent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, rising 0.27 per cent to 6,280.46. The Nasdaq Composite also ended at a fresh peak for a second consecutive session, inching up 0.09 per cent to 20,630.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 192.34 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 44,650.64.
Q1 results
The Street will react to Q1 earnings from TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA and Ananda Rathi.
The first-quarter performance of India’s largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), continued to reflect the impact of macroeconomic uncertainty and slow discretionary spending. The company’s management remained optimistic overall, but admitted that high single-digit growth in FY26 looks tough.
TCS reported a net profit of ₹12,760 crore for the first quarter of FY26, up 6 per cent compared to ₹12,040 crore in the same period of FY25. READ MORE
Also, Avenue Supermarts, Elecon Engineering Company, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Aditya Birla Money, Amal, Nath Bio-Genes, Emerald Finance, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Superhouse, Astonea Labs, Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds., Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing, Monotype India and Swarna Securities among others will announce their Q1 results today.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹585.96 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹20.50 crore on July 10.
IPO today
Meta Infotech IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Smartworks Coworking IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 2 of its subscription, while Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO (SME) and CFF Fluid Control IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
GLEN Industries IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices were largely steady on Thursday, as gains from safe-haven demand sparked by geopolitical tensions were offset by a stronger US dollar following President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements. Spot gold inched up 0.1 per cent to $3,317.44 per ounce, while US gold futures also rose 0.1 per cent to close at $3,325.70.
Oil prices, meanwhile, declined sharply by over 2 per cent amid concerns that the new US tariffs could hamper global economic growth and energy demand. Brent crude dropped 2.21 per cent, to settle at $68.64 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slid 2.65 per cent, to end at $66.57 per barrel.
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Traders watch expiry day moves after Sebi ban on Jane Street Group
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Traders scrutinizing India’s derivatives market watched for signs of unusual trading on the first major expiration day following a ban on Jane Street Group.
The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index opened little changed, with its biggest components — HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. — barely moving.
While it closed down 0.5%, the India NSE Volatility Index ended at its lowest level since April 2024. Nifty 50 options trading was the lowest for an expiration day since May 29 but in line with the average volume for this year’s expiries, data compiled by Bloomberg show. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi vs Jane Street: Legal showdown could redefine India's derivatives mkt
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A legal battle is looming — one that could reshape India’s derivatives market, the world’s largest by trading volume, and set a precedent for how regulators worldwide draw the line between clever trading and market abuse.
The genesis of this battle lies in the sweeping crackdown the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has launched against Jane Street, a US-based high-frequency trading (HFT) firm. Sebi has impounded ₹4,843 crore in alleged “unlawful gains”, accusing Jane Street of orchestrating a sophisticated “sinister” scheme to manipulate the popular Bank Nifty index through aggressive derivative trading strategies. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity cult in Bihar: State now has 10th highest investor base, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A government job may be the most sought after vocation for many youth, but Akshay Kumar, a resident of Bhojpur district in Bihar, has recently given up a permanent sarkari role to focus on his new booming business on a full-time basis.
Kumar, who had started a franchisee operation for brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services during the Covid-19 pandemic in a district better known for its films such as Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyaari Chadhaibo and Piya Nirmohia, says his venture has clocked a tenfold jump in stock market trades since then.
The relative return of investment (RoI) on his government job clearly paled in comparison. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GLEN Industries IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment of shares for GLEN Industries is expected to be finalised today, Friday, July 11, 2025.
The initial public offering (IPO) of GLEN Industries, which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, July 10, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed nearly 242.32 times, riding on the back of the non-institutional investors who bid for a whopping 350.72 times the quota reserved for them, showed the BSE data. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Valuation of Manipal Hospitals hits $13 billion; firm eyes IPO in 2026
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bengaluru-headquartered Manipal Hospitals’ valuation has jumped by at least $1 billion (over ₹8,000 crore) after the acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals, reaching around $13 billion (0ver ₹1.1 trillion), according to multiple sources familiar with the development. This marks more than a threefold increase from the $3 billion (around ₹25,000 crore) valuation reported in 2021.
Manipal Hospitals announced late Wednesday that it had acquired Sahyadri Hospitals from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), a global investor with net assets of $194 billion. The size of the deal is reportedly over ₹6,000 crore. “This ₹6,000 crore, plus an upside value of over ₹2,000 crore, will now increase Manipal’s valuation by over ₹8,000 crore,” said an industry source. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Net-zero emissions: Auto industry lobbies to extend 'ICE age' till 2055
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian automobile industry has urged the government to defer the proposed ban on the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) -based four-wheelers from 2040 to 2055, sources familiar with the matter told Business Standard on Thursday.
Earlier, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had proposed, during discussions on upcoming fuel-efficiency norms, that the sale of ICE-run four-wheelers be halted by 2040 — with the aim of making Indian roads ICE-free by 2055, assuming a 15-year average vehicle life cycle.
The proposal has met with resistance from the automobile industry, with its apex body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), flagging concerns over the economic ramifications of such a move. According to sources, Siam has argued that a 2040 ban, implemented without wide-ranging consultations and rigorous socioeconomic impact assessment, could destabilise ongoing and future investments and threaten millions of jobs in the automotive value chain. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Initial claims fall for 4th week, continuing top 2021-highs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Initial jobless claims in the US fell by 5,000 from the previous week to 227,000 on the first period of July, below market expectations of a 2,000 increase to 235,000. It was the fourth consecutive decline in initial claims to the lowest count in seven weeks, consolidating the view that the US labor market remains relatively robust to high interest rates and economic uncertainty.
Still, outstanding unemployment claims rose by 10,000 to 1,965,000, the most since 2021, to solidify concerns that hiring is slowing. Initial claims filed by federal government employees, which have been under scrutiny following recent dismissals by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), fell by 15 to 438 in the last week of June, tying for the least since December 2024.
Source: Trading Economics
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL appoints Priya Nair as CEO & MD from Aug 1, first woman to lead company
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Priya Nair will be the new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), succeeding Rohit Jawa, who would step down from the top post on July 31. Nair, 53, will be the first woman chief at the consumer major.
After leading HUL for two years and having spent over 35 years in the company, Jawa, 59, would now “pursue the next chapter of his professional journey’’, according to a statement.
Nair is the president of beauty & wellbeing at Unilever, London, and oversees a €13 billion portfolio that includes hair care, skin care, prestige beauty and health and wellbeing brands across more than 20 countries. She will join the board at HUL, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS Q1 FY26 net profit rises 6%; misses estimate on revenue growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The first-quarter performance of India’s largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), continued to reflect the impact of macroeconomic uncertainty and slow discretionary spending. The company’s management remained optimistic overall, but admitted that high single-digit growth in FY26 looks tough.
TCS reported a net profit of ₹12,760 crore for the first quarter of FY26, up 6 per cent compared to ₹12,040 crore in the same period of FY25.
Revenue grew 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in reported terms to ₹63,437 crore in Q1FY26. However, in constant currency terms, revenue declined 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially, the company’s revenue was down by 1.6 per cent, the slowest quarterly growth since Q1FY21, when revenue fell 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to that, TCS had reported a sequential revenue decline of 0.2 per cent in Q1FY18. READ MORE
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India clears air of uncertainty, signals trade deal talks with US still on
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Clearing the air of uncertainty around the status of trade parleys with the United States (US), the head of India’s negotiating team signalled on Thursday that both sides are still in talks to seal an interim deal, ahead of the new August 1 kickoff date for US’ reciprocal tariffs regime, as well as a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
“...We are trying to negotiate and finalise a deal with the United States of America. We are into negotiations, reviewing the Asean trade deal,” said Rajesh Agrawal, commerce department special secretary and India’s chief negotiator for the US BTA.
This is the first official comment from the Indian side since Tuesday, when President Donald Trump said the US was ‘close’ to signing a trade deal with India. The top negotiator’s remarks at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the capital also assume significance as they come amid a flurry of letters sent through this week by US President Donald Trump notifying 22 countries about revised reciprocal tariffs set for their goods exports. These tariffs range from 20 per cent for the Philippines to 50 per cent for Brazil. READ MORE
7:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, starting August 1, citing that Ottawa had retaliated with tariffs against Washington.
“Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs,” Trump said to Mark Carney, prime minister of Canada, in a letter posted on Truth Social.
He attributed fentanyl as a reason for the rate in the letter and said: “If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter.”
The 35 per cent tariffs will be separate from all sectoral tariffs, Trump said, threatening that the duty might be increased, if Canada continues to retaliate.
“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35 per cent that we charge,” Trump said in the post.
Source: CNBC
6:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
6:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street settles higher; Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record highs
6:54 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
