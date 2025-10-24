Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

The announcement came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country's exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by Trump's tariffs

US President Donald Trump terminates trade talks with Canada | (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he is ending trade talks with Canada because of a recent television advertisement protesting US tariffs, calling them an egregious attempt to influence US court decisions.
 
Trump announced the decision in a post on Truth Social, writing, “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is fake, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court and other courts. Tariffs are very important to the national security and economy of the USA. Based on their egregious behavior, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated.”
 
 
The announcement came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country’s exports to nations outside the United States because of the threat posed by Trump’s tariffs.
 

US-Canada tensions escalate

 
Doug Ford, Ontario's Premier, shared an anti-tariff ad on his X account, using an address that was issued by former US President Ronald Reagan. The ad uses an excerpt from Reagan's 1987 radio address justifying imposing a 100 per cent tariff on Japanese electronics over a trade dispute over semiconductors.
 
Reagan, in the advertisement, narrates, "High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens. Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs."

Sharing the ad on X, Doug Ford wrote, "Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together." 

Trump imposes "Liberation Day" tariffs on Canada

 
After Trump announced "Liberation Day" tariffs in April this year, Canada was subjected to new levies on autos, digital services, steel, and more. 
 
Earlier this year, the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports and 10 per cent on energy product exports from Canada. After Trump imposed tariffs, Ottawa responded in kind, and the two sides have been in talks for weeks on a potential deal for the steel and aluminium sectors. 
  Currently, Canada has been slapped with a tariff of 35 per cent. 

Carney meets Trump

 
Earlier this month, Carney met with Trump at the White House, making it his second visit to the US after becoming the Prime Minister. During their meeting, Trump expressed optimism that the two countries could eventually reach a trade deal; however, he remained vague about how and when an agreement might be reached.  

Canada to not allow unfair US access to its markets: Carney

 
Speaking to reporters on Thursday (local time), Carney said that Canada will not allow unfair US access to its markets if talks on various trade deals with Washington fail. 
   

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

