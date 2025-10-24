Friday, October 24, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli PM meets US Secretary of State Rubio to discuss Gaza peace plan

Israeli PM meets US Secretary of State Rubio to discuss Gaza peace plan

Meanwhile, as per The Times of Israel, a US official said that US President Donald Trump will "f**k" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli leader jeopardizes the Gaza ceasefire deal

Marco Rubio, Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at his office in Jerusalem : Israel PMO's post |(Photo: PTI)

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at his office in Jerusalem."

Earlier in the day, Rubio said in a post on X, "Arrived in Israel to reaffirm America's unwavering commitment to Israel's security and engage with partners to implement President Trump's historic peace plan and build on the momentum towards durable peace and integration in the Middle East."

Meanwhile, as per The Times of Israel, a US official said that US President Donald Trump will "f**k" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli leader jeopardizes the Gaza ceasefire deal.

 

US official told The Times of Israel, "Netanyahu is walking a fine line with President Trump. If he keeps going, he'll f**k up the Gaza deal. And if he f**ks up the deal, Donald Trump will f**k him."

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel is not a US protectorate, Netanyahu says ahead of meeting with Vance

hamas israel hostage

Israel identifies 2 more hostages as Vance prepares to meet Netanyahu

Canada, Mark Carney

Netanyahu will be arrested if he enters Canada, says PM Mark Carney

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel renews ceasefire enforcement after strikes on Hamas sites in Gaza

Houthis Yemen

Israeli airstrike kills top Houthi military chief, escalating tensions

The remark reflects growing frustration in Washington with recent political moves in Israel, particularly the Knesset's vote yesterday to advance two bills to annex parts of the West Bank, which reportedly stunned US officials.

The source told Ravid that US Vice President JD Vance, who was visiting Israel at the time, was shocked by the decision and believes that Israel is acting in an "unsupervised" manner. Netanyahu updated Vance about the Knesset vote during the vice president's visit, assuring him that it was merely a "preliminary vote" and would "go nowhere," the public broadcaster Kan reported.

Vance responded, "This cannot happen while I am visiting here."

Netanyahu had been warned by American officials that the vote could provoke a backlash and destabilize ongoing negotiations over the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Hamas terrorists responsible for the abduction of former hostages Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or and Eitan Mor from the Nova music festival, and others who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught, were killed in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet announce, as per The Times of Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to embark on Asia tour to mend trade rifts, join Asean, APEC summits

Russian Oil

Oil jumps 5% as US sanctions target Russia's Rosneft and Lukoil

Nepal Protest

Nepal's Gen Z faces bleak future at home amid unemployment and corruption

US Russia flag

Russia seeks ways to bypass US oil sanctions to protect state budget

Donald Trump, Trump

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao granted pardon by Trump administration

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Marco Rubio Donald Trump administration israel Israel-Palestine Gaza Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon