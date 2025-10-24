Friday, October 24, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK car production down 27% as Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack disrupts output

UK car production down 27% as Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack disrupts output

JLR is slowly resuming operations after the cyberattack forced the UK's largest carmaker to stop making any vehicles for more than five weeks

Range Rover sports utility vehicles at the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull, UK

Range Rover sports utility vehicles at the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull, UK | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jamie Nimmo
 
The cyberattack that crippled Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc caused British car production to plunge 27 per cent last month, piling more pressure on the country’s beleaguered industry. 
Auto output fell to 51,090 units in September, according to data released Friday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders. The total decline, including commercial vehicles, was even more drastic at 36 per cent, after Stellantis NV shuttered its Vauxhall van plant in Luton earlier this year.
 
JLR is slowly resuming operations after the cyberattack forced the UK’s largest carmaker to stop making any vehicles for more than five weeks. The shutdown hit hundreds of suppliers and caused chaos among smaller firms that rely on the luxury-car maker’s business, prompting the government to step in and guarantee a 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) emergency loan.
 
 
“While the situation has improved, the sector remains under immense pressure,” said Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive officer.
 
Even before JLR’s turmoil, the UK was grappling with an auto industry in decline. It was already bracing for a production slump this year, potentially to the lowest in more than seven decades. This was partly due to JLR, which had stopped making new Jaguar cars, with the brand going dormant until a new lineup of high-end electric vehicles is ready.

More From This Section

White House calls new US sanctions on Russian oil 'appropriate, necessary'

White House calls new US sanctions on Russian oil 'appropriate, necessary'

White House, shutdown

White House to fight lawsuits challenging $100K H-1B visa fee hike

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

How NBA players and NY mafia families allegedly ran a gambling scheme

Trump and Xi in Beijing in 2017

Trump seeks quick wins on trade, fentanyl and rare-earths in key Xi meeting

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns China over fentanyl smuggling via Venezuela ahead of meeting Xi

Topics : Jaguar Land Rover Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover JLR UK car sales Cyberattacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon