Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to speak before Zelenskiy's White House visit

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to speak before Zelenskiy's White House visit

Zelenskyy will meet Trump to push for more military support as Kyiv and Moscow escalate their war with massive attacks on energy systems

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has said he could supply the weapons to Ukraine if Putin fails to come to the negotiating table. (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump will speak to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a White House official said, a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to visit the White House to seek more support in the war with Russia. 
Zelenskyy will meet Trump to push for more military support as Kyiv and Moscow escalate their war with massive attacks on energy systems while NATO struggles to respond to a spate of Russian air incursions. 
Ukraine is seeking US Tomahawk long-range missiles, which would put Moscow and other major Russian cities within range of missile fire from Ukraine. 
Trump has said he could supply the weapons to Ukraine if Putin fails to come to the negotiating table. 
 
The White House did not respond to a request for comment. 

Also Read

Nayara

UK slaps 90 sanctions on Russian firms, Nayara Energy to curb Kremlin funds

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

New Nato members Finland and Sweden to buy more US arms for Ukraine

drones, millitary, army

Russia makes more precision drones to attack Ukraine's vital rail network

Donald Trump, Trump

Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine 'making him look very bad', says Trump

Putin Trump meeting

Russia welcomes Trump's intentions to end war in Ukraine, says Kremlin

Trump, a Republican who has vowed to end the war, has expressed increasing frustration with Putin over ongoing attacks.
In its latest barrage, Russia launched more than 300 drones and 37 missiles to target infrastructure across Ukraine in overnight attacks on Thursday, Zelenskyy said. 
Russia has been hitting Ukraine's energy and power facilities for consecutive winters as the war drags into its fourth year, initially focusing on electricity but this year increasingly targeting gas infrastructure.
 

More From This Section

earthquake

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal, no damage reported

airports, passengers

Chinese carriers challenge Trump's plan to restrict Russia airspace use

tsmc

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC sees nearly 40% jump in net profit on AI boom

Nestle

Nestle plans to slash 16,000 jobs as new CEO speeds up turnaround

Donald Trump, Trump

With Gaza ceasefire taking hold, Trump now looking to 'get Russia done'

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict US Zelenskyy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon