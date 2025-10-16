Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nestle plans to slash 16,000 jobs as new CEO speeds up turnaround

Nestle plans to slash 16,000 jobs as new CEO speeds up turnaround

The reductions, which would amount to about 6 per cent of the workforce, will be made over the next two years, the maker of Nespresso coffee capsules and KitKat candy bars said

Nestle

Nestlé tapped company insider Navratil as CEO last month after ousting his predecessor. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Fabienne Kinzelmann
 
Nestlé SA plans to cut 16,000 jobs as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil seeks to accelerate a turnaround at the Swiss foodmaker.
 
The reductions, which would amount to about 6 per cent of the workforce, will be made over the next two years, the maker of Nespresso coffee capsules and KitKat candy bars said Thursday. 
 
“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” Navratil said in a statement Thursday. “This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount over the next two years.”
 
The company also raised its target for cost savings to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.7 billion) by the end of 2027, from a previous goal of 2.5 billion francs. The announcement comes as the company reported stronger-than-expected third quarter sales on higher prices and volumes.
 

Also Read

Nestle, Nestle headquarter

Nightmare at Nestle: World's biggest food company faces a reckoning

Nestle India, Nestle

Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke to step down days after CEO dismissal

FMCG

HUL, Nestle: FMCG stocks rise up to 7% on GST reforms; analysts weigh

Laurent Freixe, Nestle former CEO

How an anonymous hotline tip led to the dismissal of Nestle CEO Freixe

Laurent Freixe, Nestle former CEO

Nestle dismisses CEO Laurent Freixe over code breach, appoints Navratil

 
Nestlé tapped company insider Navratil as CEO last month after ousting his predecessor, Laurent Freixe, a year into his tenure for allegedly hiding a romantic relationship with a subordinate. In the wake of the scandal, Chairman Paul Bulcke stepped down earlier than scheduled, replaced by former Inditex SA CEO Pablo Isla.
 
The shuffle created turmoil at the top of a company known for its staid corporate culture, and left the new leadership duo with the task of presenting a plan to revive volume growth and tackle governance issues. 
 
While Navratil, a Nestlé veteran of more than 20 years who most recently ran the Nespresso business, has indicated he’ll maintain Freixe’s strategy, investors will be attuned to any further clues about his plans.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

With Gaza ceasefire taking hold, Trump now looking to 'get Russia done'

Slussen transport hub, Stockholm

Sweden's cashless society could be more vulnerable to hybrid war attacks

Blood test

Why China's police plan to build a male DNA bank has raised privacy fears

Ashley Tellis

Indian-origin US strategic expert held over China links to contest charges

Donald Trump

Trump confirms he authorised CIA to take covert action in Venezuela

Topics : nestle layoff job cut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon