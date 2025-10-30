Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump drops China tariffs from 57% to 47% after meeting Xi in South Korea

Trump drops China tariffs from 57% to 47% after meeting Xi in South Korea

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, was the first between the two leaders in six years

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Hours after US President Donald Trump concluded his meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea's Busan on Thursday, he slashed China tariffs to 47 per cent as compared to the current 57 per cent, Associated Press reported. 
 
The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, was the first between the two leaders in six years.  
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump announced his decision to cut the combined tariff rate from 57 per cent following successful discussions with Xi, who pledged to restrict the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals to the US. 
The recent announcement signals a possible thaw in the bilateral ties of the two countries, after tensions simmered when reports suggested that Beijing was considering to to expand its export controls to nearly all of its products, including rare earth minerals, which are crucial for global technology supply chains. This "extraordinarily aggressive" stance of China prompted Trump to announce an additional 100 per cent tariffs on China, starting November 1.  Ahead of his meeting with Xi, Trump threatened a huge hike that would have boosted the tariffs by 100 per cent; however, he told the reporters he did not need to go through with that plan.  

Trump-Xi meeting

 
Before he met Xi, Trump expressed optimism and said, "We’re going to have a very successful meeting, I have no doubt", adding that his Chinese counterpart is a "tough negotiator."  The US President also hinted that the two could also sign a "possible" deal after the meeting, as the two have a "great understanding” of each other.
 
   

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

