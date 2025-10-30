Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump asks Pentagon to speed up nuclear weapons' trials after Russia tests

Trump asks Pentagon to speed up nuclear weapons' trials after Russia tests

The development came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range

Donald Trump, Trump

Earlier this week, Trump described Putin’s latest missile trial as “not appropriate”, urging the Russian leader to focus instead on ending the ongoing Ukraine war | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) directed the Department of War to accelerate nuclear weapons testing, days after Russia announced trials of a nuclear-powered underwater drone and a nuclear-capable cruise missile.
 
Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, writing:
 
“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries' testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”
 
 

Moscow tests nuclear-powered Poseidon drone

 
Trump’s directive came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had successfully tested the Poseidon, a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle with what he described as “unlimited range”.
 
During a televised interaction with military personnel, Putin said the test, conducted on Tuesday, was “far more powerful” than Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US to share tech for South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine programme

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

Trial begins over Trump's plan to deploy National Guard in Portland

ship, boat, vessel

US strikes another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing all 4 onboard

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces trade breakthrough with South Korea on Asia trip

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Trump, Xi to meet in South Korea to discuss long-term strategic ties

 
Russia has intensified testing of so-called nuclear superweapons in recent weeks amid faltering diplomatic efforts by Trump to broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv. Media reports suggest the new systems are designed to bypass existing missile defence shields.
 

Trump criticises Russia’s missile test

 
Earlier this week, Trump described Putin’s latest missile trial as “not appropriate”, urging the Russian leader to focus instead on ending the ongoing Ukraine war, now in its fourth year, according to a Bloomberg report.
 
On Monday, he dismissed security concerns over Moscow’s recent tests, saying the US had a nuclear submarine “right off their shores”.
 

Trump to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea

 
The announcement came hours before Trump’s scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, their first in six years.
 
Trump has previously expressed interest in negotiating a nuclear arms reduction treaty with China, though Beijing has resisted such discussions, citing strategic deterrence concerns.
 

End of a 33-year moratorium

 
The US last conducted a nuclear explosive test in 1992, though it continues to assess delivery systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines, and strategic bombers, using non-nuclear mock warheads.
 
If implemented, Trump’s directive would mark the first US nuclear detonation in 33 years, ending a moratorium introduced under former President George H.W. Bush. Washington signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) in 1996 but never ratified it.
 

More From This Section

Protests erupt in Brazil after police raid leaves at least 119 dead

Protests erupt in Brazil after police raid leaves at least 119 dead

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Yunus warns of internal, external attempts to thwart Bangladesh polls

A drone view shows streets covered with mud, after Hurricane Melissa passed the Catherine Hall community in Montego Bay, Jamaica, October 29, 2025 | REUTERS

Dozens dead as Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Cuba and Jamaica

pakistan Flag

Six Pak soldiers, including Captain, killed in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 25, 2025. REUTERS

South Korea's Lee urges trump to revise nuclear pact for submarine fuel

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin nuclear weapoms Xi Jinping Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon