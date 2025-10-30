Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's pardon of Binance founder sparks concern over links to family biz

Trump's pardon of Binance founder sparks concern over links to family biz

Trump's pardon opened the door for Binance, the world's largest crypto-trading platform, to return to the US market

Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao

US authorities had said Binance Co-founder Changpeng Zhao caused significant harm to US national security. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump granted a presidential pardon last week to Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and former CEO of Binance. The move has sparked speculation that Trump may have used the powers of his office to benefit someone linked to deals that have financially helped his family, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
 
Trump’s pardon has opened the door for Binance, the world’s largest crypto-trading platform, to return to the US market. The company had been banned after pleading guilty in 2023 to violating anti–money laundering rules. At that time, US authorities said Zhao had caused “significant harm to US national security” by allowing sanctioned Iranian exchanges, Russian drug traffickers, Hamas militants, and other criminal groups to move billions of dollars through Binance.
 

Binance's Zhao pleaded guilty

In 2023, Binance admitted to breaking US money-laundering laws and agreed to pay over $4 billion in fines. Zhao stepped down as CEO and spent a short time in prison. Since then, the exchange has operated mostly outside the US, under strict supervision from the Justice and Treasury departments. However, after Zhao’s pardon, Binance is looking to regain access to the American market -- its most profitable region before the ban. 

What it means for Trump

During Trump’s presidential campaign, Zhao’s team began reaching out to Trump’s allies to explore ways to resolve Binance’s US legal problems, according to the Wall Street Journal. After Trump’s victory, Binance began supporting World Liberty Financial (WLF), a crypto project launched by Trump’s family.

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

Trump drops China tariffs from 57% to 47% after meeting Xi in South Korea

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

Trump meets Xi Jinping for first time in 6 years, calls him 'great leader'

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

China gains edge in trade war without fighting ahead of Trump-Xi talks

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asks Pentagon to speed up nuclear weapons' trials after Russia tests

Donald Trump, Trump

US to share tech for South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine programme

 
With Binance’s help, WLF’s stablecoin, USD1, grew rapidly, from around $127 million to over $2 billion in value. According to the report, Binance engineers helped build the technology behind USD1, while a UAE royal family firm, MGX, invested $2 billion in Binance using that same stablecoin.
 
The deal boosted both Binance and Trump’s crypto venture, earning WLF hundreds of millions in profit. Even Zhao’s personal fortune rose to about $80 billion, and Binance is again expanding globally.

What do Trump critics say?

Trump’s pardon of Zhao has raised concerns that the president used his authority to benefit someone connected to his family’s financial interests.
 
According to the Wall Street Journal, officials at the US Department of Justice were surprised by the pardon and worried about the message it sends regarding money laundering and political favouritism.
 
Several critics accused Trump of abusing presidential power and mixing personal business with national policy, while his supporters argue the move ends the government’s crackdown on crypto.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Trump has faced accusations of using his office to benefit associates or business partners. In September, The New York Times reported that Trump and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had struck two major deals with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, deals that appeared to benefit Trump and Witkoff personally rather than serving US interests.
 
One of the deals involved Sheikh Tahnoon, who manages about $1.5 trillion in sovereign wealth, investing in World Liberty Financial. In another, the US approved the sale of thousands of advanced computer chips to G42, a UAE tech company controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon, despite ongoing concerns that these chips could eventually reach China.
 

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Twin attacks raise concerns over security situation in Pak's Balochistan

Afghanistan-Pakistan border, Durand line, Taliban, Afganistan-Pakistan war

Clashing over the Durand Line: A history of the Pak-Afghan border dispute

gaza, palestine

Israel has set up nearly 1,000 new barriers across West Bank since 2023

A man is detained by police officers during a police operation against drug trafficking at the favela do Penha, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2025 | REUTERS

Brazil sees unrest after police raids kill over 130: What's happening?

Chinese Tiangong Space Station, China Space Station, Chinese Space Station

China on track to land astronauts on moon by 2030, ahead of space mission

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration United States cryptocurrency BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon