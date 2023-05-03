Downed drone that tried to attack Putin's residence, says Russia





(Bloomberg) --Russia said it defeated an attack by a pair of drones on President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin in Moscow Tuesday night, blaming the attempt on Ukraine.

By Bloomberg News





Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time, his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said, according to RIA Novosti.

Still, it called the assault “an attempt on the life of the president.” It didn’t provide any evidence for the attack and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. The drones were disabled and crashed in the Kremlin without causing injuries or damage, the Kremlin said in a statement.Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time, his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said, according to RIA Novosti.



If confirmed, an attack on a complex that for centuries has symbolized Russian official power would be a dramatic step in bringing the threat of war home to the country. Since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Russian missiles and drones have repeatedly struck the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other cities, including as recently as this week. Russia “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures when and where it considers necessary,” the statement said.

Also Read China's Xian Bingo in talks with Russia to supply 100 drones: Report Russia hits Ukraine energy infra with 16 Iran-made drones, says officials US officials point to Russia using Iranian drones in war with Ukraine Iranian minister acknowledges supplying drones to Russia for first time Pak army using Chinese drones to crush rebellion in Balochistan: Report China financial data providers stop sharing key corporate information As war jams food supply, hunger now grips quarter of a billion globally It is crucial to maintain peace, security in Indian Ocean: India, Maldives Buckingham Palace arrest not being treated as terror-related: Police SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks, says CEO Elon Musk

Military Parade

The Kremlin’s claim comes as the country prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, a major holiday in Russia marking the Soviet triumph in World War II. Peskov said Putin will participate in a Red Square military parade on that day.



Shortly before the Kremlin statement was released, Moscow city authorities issued an order banning the use of drones in the capital, state-run Tass news service reported said. About a dozen cities around Russia have canceled parades and other public activities for May 9, citing unspecified security concerns. Many canceled fireworks.



(Updates with details from second paragraph.) Starting last year, Russia deployed anti-aircraft weapons in and around the capital to step up protection. In recent months, there have been several reports of drones of various sizes crashing in regions outside Moscow.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.