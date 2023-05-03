close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Downed drone that tried to attack Putin's residence, says Russia

The drones were disabled and crashed in the Kremlin without causing injuries or damage, the Kremlin said in a statement

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

(Bloomberg) --Russia said it defeated an attack by a pair of drones on President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin in Moscow Tuesday night, blaming the attempt on Ukraine.
 
The drones were disabled and crashed in the Kremlin without causing injuries or damage, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time, his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said, according to RIA Novosti. 
Still, it called the assault “an attempt on the life of the president.” It didn’t provide any evidence for the attack and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russia “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures when and where it considers necessary,” the statement said.
If confirmed, an attack on a complex that for centuries has symbolized Russian official power would be a dramatic step in bringing the threat of war home to the country. Since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Russian missiles and drones have repeatedly struck the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other cities, including as recently as this week.

Also Read

China's Xian Bingo in talks with Russia to supply 100 drones: Report

Russia hits Ukraine energy infra with 16 Iran-made drones, says officials

US officials point to Russia using Iranian drones in war with Ukraine

Iranian minister acknowledges supplying drones to Russia for first time

Pak army using Chinese drones to crush rebellion in Balochistan: Report

China financial data providers stop sharing key corporate information

As war jams food supply, hunger now grips quarter of a billion globally

It is crucial to maintain peace, security in Indian Ocean: India, Maldives

Buckingham Palace arrest not being treated as terror-related: Police

SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks, says CEO Elon Musk


Military Parade
 
The Kremlin’s claim comes as the country prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, a major holiday in Russia marking the Soviet triumph in World War II. Peskov said Putin will participate in a Red Square military parade on that day. 

About a dozen cities around Russia have canceled parades and other public activities for May 9, citing unspecified security concerns. Many canceled fireworks.
Shortly before the Kremlin statement was released, Moscow city authorities issued an order banning the use of drones in the capital, state-run Tass news service reported said.

Starting last year, Russia deployed anti-aircraft weapons in and around the capital to step up protection. In recent months, there have been several reports of drones of various sizes crashing in regions outside Moscow. 
(Updates with details from second paragraph.)
© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Topics : Russia Drones

First Published: May 03 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

One domestic airline on average went belly up every year in three decades

US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3
4 min read

Gold firms up above $2,000 level amid volatility as Fed verdict nears

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Average ticket size of mutual fund investor falls to Rs 68,321 in FY23

mutual funds, MFs
3 min read

Wrestlers' Jantar Mantar protest: Student groups demands WFI chief's arrest

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
3 min read

Sanjay Singh's name in excise case charge sheet deliberate, says AAP

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Despite it's economic, political troubles, here's why Britain needs a king

King Charles II and Queen Camilla
11 min read

LIVE: Centre agrees to set up committee to look into issues facing LGBTQIA+

LGBTQ
2 min read

Their valuations lowest in a decade, top Pak firms join share buyback trend

inflation
3 min read

Hindenburg takes on billionaire Icahn with latest short position

billionaire Icahn
2 min read

US probes how companies use AI to monitor and manage workers

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon