Dubai gets over a year's worth of rainfall in 24hrs: Here's what happened

An SUV stalls out while trying to pass through standing water in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 (Photo: PTI)

Thunderstorms hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this week, bringing to Dubai rain worth more than a year within 24 hours and transforming a desert landscape into waterlogged chaos. The downpour, which began late Monday and intensified on Tuesday, left highways flooded and Dubai International Airport grappling with flight disruptions.

As heavy rains continue in the region, people shared video of planes immersed in water at the world's busiest airport. A user with the handle @aviationbrk shared this video on X (formerly Twitter):

Heavy rains Dubai: What happened?

The rainfall began on Monday evening and quickly filled up roads of Dubai with around 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) of rain, according to meteorological data collected at Dubai International Airport.

On Tuesday, around 9 am (local time) the storms intensified. This continued throughout the day.

Dubai International Airport, on average, gets about 94.7 millimetres (3.73 inches) of rain in an entire year, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

The arid city was caught off guard by the deluge, with meteorological data recording 142 millimeters (5.59 inches) of rainfall within 24 hours —more than the city typically receives in an entire year.

The Fujairah emirate, on the UAE’s eastern coast, witnessed the heaviest rainfall on Tuesday at 145 millimeters (5.7 inches).

Flight delays at Dubai International Airport

The situation was exacerbated by whipping winds and hail, which contributed to flight diversions and cancellations at the world's busiest airport.

In a post on X, the airport posted updates on flights and the heavy rainfall. On Wednesday morning, the airport made a social media post warning passengers from coming to the airport and to check with airlines directly for travel updates, describing the situation as "very challenging conditions".

The Dubai airport said, "We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary. Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline... We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions."

⚠️We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary.

Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline.



We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions. — DXB (@DXB) April 17, 2024

City response to UAE rains

In response to the crisis, authorities took swift action, halting school operations and implementing remote work arrangements to ensure public safety.

Emergency personnel navigated flooded streets, deploying tanker trucks to pump away excess water. Some homes were also flooded and people's vehicles became stranded on the roads.

Heavy rainfall in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

While rainfall is sporadic in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, neighbouring regions - Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia - also experienced unusual weather patterns.

In Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, heavy rains claimed the lives of at least 18 people. This included 10 children and an adult who were in a vehicle that was swept away by rainwater, according to a report by AP.

