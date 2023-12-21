Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lava Storm 5G smartphone with FHD+ display launched at Rs 13,499: Specs

The Lava Storm 5G smartphone will be available on Lava e-store and Amazon India website from December 28

Lava Storm 5G smartphone, Lava smartphones, Lava Storm 5G launch, Lava Storm 5G specs, Lava Storm 5G features, Lava Storm 5G details, Lava Storm 5G availability, Lava Storm 5G price, Lava Storm 5G, Lava Storm 5G features

Lava Storm 5G smartphone

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home-grown smartphone brand Lava on December 21 launched the Storm 5G. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a fullHD+ display and a dual-camera setup. Priced at Rs 13,499, the Lava Storm 5G is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will be available in gale green and thunder black colours on Lava e-store and Amazon India from December 28.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail up to Rs 1,500 discount on select bank cards. Additionally, Lava is offering free service at customer’s doorstep that can be availed within the phone’s warranty period.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

Lava Storm 5G: Specifications

The Lava Storm 5G smartphone sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ IPS panel of 120Hz refresh rate. Lava said the phone supports Widevine L1, which is required to stream videos on OTT platforms in full resolution. MediaTek Dimensity 6080, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, powers the smartphone.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Lava Storm 5G smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole design. It features several camera modes such as Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, Intelligent Scanning, and more.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

The 5G smartphone boots Android 13 operating system with near stock clean user interface. Lava said the smartphone will be upgraded to Android 14 operating system and it will rollout security updates for two years.

The Lava Storm 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast wired charging via USB Type-C. Other notable features include Bluetooth version 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 for connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack and fingerprint scanner along with face unlock for biometric authentication.

Also Read

Lava Yuva 3 Pro budget smartphone launched: Know price, specs, features

Blaze 2 5G: Lava launches MediaTek Dimensity 6020-powered budget smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

Realme C67 budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, more

Lava Yuva 3 Pro budget smartphone launched: Know price, specs, features

iQOO 12 with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen3 launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Topics : Lava Lava smartphones smartphones Indian smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon