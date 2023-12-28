Sensex (    %)
                        
Lava Storm 5G budget smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

In the introductory offers, customers can avail up to Rs 1,500 in discounts on purchase of the Lava Storm 5G using select bank cards

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

The Lava Storm 5G smartphone is now available for purchase on Lava e-store and Amazon India. Priced at Rs 13,499, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 system-on-chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. The Lava Storm 5G smartphone is available in gale green and thunder black.

In the introductory offers, consumers can avail up to Rs 1,500 in discounts using select bank cards. Additionally, the home-grown brand is also offering free service at customer’s doorstep within the smartphone’s warranty period.
Lava Storm 5G: Specifications

The Lava 5G smartphone sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ IPS display of up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports Widevine L1, which allows for streaming content protected under digital rights management by the over-the-top platforms in full resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Meditek Dimensity 6080 processor and boots Android 13 operating system with a near stock user interface. The company has announced that the Lava Storm 5G smartphone will receive Android 14 update and security patches for two years.

Imaging is covered by a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP camera sensor in a punch-hole design. The smartphone offers various camera modes such as Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, Intelligent Scanning, and more. The Lava Storm 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast-wired-charging via USB-C connector.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

